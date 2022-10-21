Tickets on sale for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation 10th annual Wine Walkabout and Dinner

Special to The Log

The fall event in Destin to talk about is the Wine Walkabout. Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation hosts the 10th annual Wine Walkabout and Dinner on Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The 10th annual installment of this event will again be held in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin.

Chef Ruston Johnson has created a special menu featuring multiple culinary stations with heavy hors d’oeuvres paired with select fine wines courtesy of a variety of vintners.

“This annual event provides an opportunity for the community to learn the impact of MKAF’s cultural contributions to sustain a thriving arts and culture community,” said MKAF CEO Demetrius Fuller.

Wine Walkabout guests will enjoy mixing and mingling with MKAF staff and members as well as savoring hors d'oeuvres, tasting stations, visiting with vintners from exclusive wineries, trying their luck at a wine pull, bidding in a silent auction, and more.

Live entertainment will feature the award-winning jazz artist, Michael J. Thomas, and pianist Cam Ray.

Tickets are $95 per person or $75 for MKAF members.

After the Walkabout reception, stay for an intimate Wine Walkabout dinner featuring a specially curated wine pairing dinner by Chef Russ Johnson. Tickets for the dinner are $295 per person and include the Wine Walkabout.

Tickets to the Wine Walkabout and Dinner are available for purchase online at www.mkaf.org.

Proceeds will fund the MKAF’s community outreach mission to provide cultural outreach programs serving K-12 students, adults and children with special needs, at-risk youth, and active/veteran military suffering from visible and invisible injuries in our community.

To make a tax-deductible donation or provide a corporate sponsorship; or for more information about becoming an MKAF member, visit www.MKAF.org or call 850-650-2226.