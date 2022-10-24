Information, fried fish and a game of Jeopardy set stage for annual Destin Open House

More than 200 people came out Thursday for the annual City of Destin Open House at the Destin Community Center.

The open house was a chance for the community to see what their city has to offer as well as enjoy some fried fish, cheese grits and hushpuppies. Lunch was provided by local chef Jim Shirah of Dewey Destin’s. Waste Management provided “eco-friendly” plates, napkins, cups and utensils.

The city had booths set up around the community center, as did other entities that partner with the city. Those represented included Destin Water Users, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Destin Fire Rescue, Destin Garden Club, Harvest House Destin, Destin Library and Destin Chamber of Commerce.

After everyone had a chance to stop by the booths and enjoy lunch, the city put together a Jeopardy type game with former councilman Parker Destin serving as game host. The three contestants were former councilman Chatham Morgan, Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder and Destin Mayor Gary Jarvis.

The Jeopardy game was entertaining as well as informative. The game was divided into categories such as Gulf Coast History, Commercial Recreational Fishing, Hurricanes, Marine Biology and Destin History.

Although Mayor Jarvis said he was feeling a little apprehensive before the game, he was the winner by 200 points with Morgan running a close second.

The questions ranged from, “The center of a hurricane is named after which part of the human anatomy?” to “The name of the mineral that makes up 90% of Destin’s sugar white beaches?”

The one question that stumped all three contestants was “The first year the month-long October Fishing Rodeo was held?”

“I knew it was something that ended in an 8,” Jarvis said. He had guessed 1958.

The correct answer was 1948. The Destin Fishing Rodeo is in its 74th year.

Destin said the Jeopardy game may become part of the annual open house celebration. But until next year, Jarvis has bragging rights.