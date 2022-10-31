Panda Express celebrates with ribbon cutting with Destin Chamber.

Special to The Log

Panda Express celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Destin Chamber on Oct. 25.

Now open in Destin, Panda Express offers a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Visit the new restaurant at 34898 Emerald Coast Pkwy., or start your takeout or delivery order at https://www.pandaexpress.com/location/us-hwy-98-matthew-blvd/menu.

Panda Express is a community minded company, committed to building positive and meaningful connections. Its associates inspire better lives through community and philanthropic support, and the Panda Cares Foundation works daily to support the health and education of underserved youth.

For more information, call 850-202-9789.