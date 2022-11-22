Tyler Jarvis named Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

Special to The Log

Tyler Jarvis, co-founder and operating partner of The Bald & The Beard Restaurant Group, was honored with the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award at the chamber's Nov. 10 Business Before Hours gathering.

This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.

“When looking for a successful businessperson, you’ll find that those who are most successful are also very good to the community. What Tyler and his businesses and business partners do very well is give back," said Chamber President and CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP.

"They add to the quality of life in the community as much as they do for their employees. That’s what makes them successful. He is well-deserving of this award," Moody said.

The Bald & The Beard Restaurant Group operates Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, Coastal Kitchen Catering & Events, East Pass Seafood & Oyster House and Jackacuda's Seafood & Sushi.

Jarvis and his restaurants are involved in the Chamber’s Destin Forward program throughout the year, and he never hesitates to say yes when the Chamber asks of him and his businesses. He also hosts several fundraisers at Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. During the past few years, those events have raised more than $120,000 for the non-profit organization.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.