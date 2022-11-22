HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital awarded second "A" hospital safety grade

Special to The Log

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital received an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are honored to once again be recognized for our commitment to patient safety,” said HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital Chief Executive Officer Zach McCluskey. “Our teams continue to prove that they are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our community, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work they do each and every day.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org