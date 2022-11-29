DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Nov. 30

From Staff Reports

36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Destin will host its 36th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Destin Community Center, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue.

This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment will be provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need.

For more information call the Destin Community Center at 850-654-5184.

The Doo Wop Project set for Dec. 9

Ready for some “harmony” this holiday season? Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents Holiday Pops featuring The Doo Wop Project on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center in Destin.

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts, and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to “DooWopified” versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.

Tickets range from $30-$55 for adults. Active-duty military are from $20-$30 and student tickets are $15-$20. Proceeds benefit Sinfonia Gulf Coast and its education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Purchase tickets online at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or by calling the box office at 850-460-8800.

Destin Christmas Parade is Dec. 10

The 38th annual "Elf on the Shelf" Destin Christmas Parade will roll out at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.

For those who would like to participate in the parade, an application is available at cityofdestin.com.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 1, and can be dropped off in person at the Destin Community Center, faxed to 850-654-8998 or emailed to recreation@cityofdestin.com.

In lieu of an entry fee, each applicant is asked to donate a toy. Firth said the toys will be given to Shoreline Church and Destin United Methodist to give to those in need. All donations can be dropped off at the Destin Community Center.

Harbor Lighted Boat Parade registration is open

The 36th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 11 on Destin harbor.

Registration is now open for the boat parade sponsored by the Destin History and Fishing Museum.

The parade is for all boats, shapes and sizes, from private to charter boats, tour boats to sailboats. Last year, nearly 30 boats paraded.

Entry fee is $25 per boat. People can register by dropping by the museum at 108 Stahlman Ave. or visit destinhistoryandfishingmuseum.org.

Billy Claus is coming to LuLu's Dec. 11

Come and enjoy a memorable family holiday experience at LuLu’s in Destin at the 7th Annual Billy Claus free event from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Who is Billy Claus? He is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, but comes this way every year to help Santa during the Holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves. Billy will visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children.

In addition to kid’s arts and crafts activities, there will also be a reading of the children’s book authored by Lucy Buffett, Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin/ or call 850-710-5858.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the cty’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 850-837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.