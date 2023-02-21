Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner to deliver State of the City address

The Destin Log

Mayor Bobby Wagner will deliver the annual State of the City address and highlight the City of Destin’s accomplishments and strategic plan on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Immediately following this, Mayor Wagner will host a workshop for the public regarding the Joe’s Bayou Recreation Area Improvements Project. Both the address and the workshop will be held at the City Hall Annex, located at 4100 Indian Bayou Trail.

The public may view the State of the City address at the following link: www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.