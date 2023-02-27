Sold-out Shrimp and Grits Festival brings in big dollars for Boys and Girls Clubs

Great weather, big crowds and good food were on the menu Saturday as people came by the droves to Destin harbor for the fourth annual Shrimp and Grits Festival.

With the temperatures in the high 70s, the sold-out festival raised more than $40,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

“It sold out quickly,” said Tyler Jarvis, one of the organizers for the event.

Jarvis said they had people come in from Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Illinois.

“This is the best weather we’ve had all year,” Jarvis said as he walked about the festival on the harbor behind Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer.

More:5th annual Mac & Cheese Festival is March 5 at Destin Commons

“We have great chefs … and just blessed to be here,” Jarvis said.

The festival drew a few newcomers to the event.

“This is our first time,” said Waylynne Harris of Bluewater Bay and her friend Lisa Litka of Destin.

“But it won't be the last time,” Litka said.

“Plus, we’re happy to support our community,” Litka added.

Ruth Chitiyo and Gabino Alfonso drove from Dothan, Alabama, to taste the shrimp and grits.

“We heard about it on Instagram … and we’re having a good time,” Chitiyo said as they tried their third bowl of shrimp and grits.

“We love it that’s why we came down,” Alfonso said.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert attended the event with her husband, Stephen, and was making her way around to all the tents from the various restaurants.

“Brotula's is going to give them a run for their money,” Hebert said, noting she liked the bread with the jalapenos that they added with it.

At the festival, 12 different restaurants served up their take on shrimp and grits.

When it was all said and done the winners were: