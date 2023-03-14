Night at the Museum pulls in nearly $16,000 for history and fishing museum

Nearly a hundred people came out for the second annual Night at the Museum and Silent Auction event held at the Destin History and Fishing Museum.

“I think we had a great event,” said Tara Wixom Destin, who serves as president of the board of directors for the museum.

“The turnout from our community and support was fantastic. The donations from local businesses were overwhelming and every single dollar made tonight goes back into the museum to help us keep moving forward with our mission,” Destin said.

More:'I told him I was going to buy it one day:' Rhodes Auto Repairs celebrating 50 years

People in attendance at the March 10 event had the opportunity to bid on 41 packages including two-night stays at The Resorts of Pelican, eight-hour pontoon rentals, sunset cruises on the Cruisin Tikis, fishing trips, golf packages and even packages for your furry friends.

The auction items pulled in $9,376 and the 94 reservations for the auction totaled $4,700. Throw in $411 from a raffle and $1,300 more from donations, and the event pulled in $15,787 for the museum.

More:City Food Hall Destin is now open at Destin Commons

Throughout the night, people in attendance were served wine donated by Harry T’s and heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Chef Jimmy Shirah and other restaurants around town such as the Boathouse Oyster Bar, AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, Harbor Docks, The Shack, Mimmos and pies from the Donut Hole.

Local musician Shane Curle entertained under the tent outside while people relaxed and waited for the final winners of the auction to be announced.

All proceeds raised throughout the night will be going back into the mission of the museum, which is “To preserve Destin’s history by stimulating interest in and understanding of the village of Destin, its history, and its fishing and tourism industries, through experiences that educate and inspire,” according to its website.

The museum is located at 108 Stahlman Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tina Harbuck sits on the Destin History and Fishing Museum board of directors