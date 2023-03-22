'Not just useful, but necessary': Destin charter captains say they'll keep logging data

Although a recent ruling says no to the Southeast For-Hire Integrated Electronic Reporting data collection program aboard charter vessels, the Destin Charter Boat Association and others hate to see it go and are looking for ways to continue to verify and collect data on fish.

In August 2020, several plaintiffs, represented by the New Civil Liberties Council out of Washington, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana seeking an end to the SEFHIER program, saying it imposed an illegal, 24-hour surveillance program on for-hire fishing vessels without a warrant. Of the seven plaintiffs listed in the original complaint, two were from Louisiana, four were from Naples and one was from Fort Myers.

In February 2022, the district court ruled in favor of the defendants, saying the tracking requirement was "reasonable under the closely regulated industry exception to the Fourth Amendment warrant requirement."

But in February this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth District reversed the lower court ruling, saying, "We conclude that, in promulgating this regulation, the Government committed multiple independent Administrative Procedure Act violations, and very likely violated the Fourth Amendment."

But SEFHIER was so much more, according to Capt. Jim Green, president of the Destin Charter Boat Association. It kept track of how many fish were being caught and whether it was an amberjack, snapper or grouper. Plus, it kept up with how many fish were released. Captains were able to log in via a tablet or an app and supply that information.

From 2017:Electronic log books could mean more fish days

But now that it’s been ruled illegal, there is “no path for them (charter for-hire) to turn in data,” Green said.

Local captains were all in favor of SEFHIER.

“Not just useful, but necessary for the sustainability of our industry,” said Capt. Allen Staples of the charter boat 100 Proof.

“Accurate reporting with verification is the only way we’ll be able to one day gain control over our fishery.

“The program wasn’t perfect and certainly could have been more user friendly, but it had us headed in the right direction. It’s a shame that the short-sightedness and unwillingness to be a team player by some in our business have set us back so far,” said Staples, who is a second-generation fisherman in Destin.

Capt. Trey Windes, also a second-generation fisherman, agrees that SEFHIER was useful.

“I think it was a great tool to show (the National Marine Fisheries Service) what we were actually catching and giving them accurate data to help make regulations that benefit the charter fleet and our customers who don’t have access to Gulf fishing, except on charter boats,” Windes said.

“It’s pretty ridiculous that a handful of people who think it’s too hard to complete a one-minute survey every day ruined it for all ... everybody else,” said Windes who captains the Outta Line charter boat.

For Capt. Stan Phillips of the Destination, a 55-foot 27-passenger vessel, the electronic logging was worth it.

“It was a bit of a pain but certainly worth the effort,” Phillips said.

“The ability to provide real-time validated catch data helped us enjoy a red snapper season that increased every year for about a decade. So, I’d say it was useful,” Phillips said.

From 2016:Fishermen unite for Destin Charter Boat Association

Last year, the federal for-hire charters got to enjoy a 79-day red snapper season. In 2015, they got 44 days; 2016, 46 days; 2017, 49 days; 2018, 51 days; 2019, 61 days; 2020, 62 days and then 63 days in 2021.

Green said SEFHIER wasn’t the sole reason for the longer snapper season, but “it did validate what we were catching, and it proved that we were underfishing.”

Capt. Kyle Lowe of the Special K thought electronic logging was helpful.

“I plan on participating voluntarily should they ever get that off the ground. Factual data is always greater than estimates. I remember the nine-day snapper season all too well,” Lowe said.

For Capt. Brady Bowman of the Bow’d Up, a 50-foot charter boat, he was a bit ticked when the ruling came out against SEFHIER.

"Was it a hassle? Yes. But at least it gave the people that make the rules and regulations an idea about what we are actually keeping and releasing. So much work all for nothing,” Bowman said.

“I am going to keep sending my info in though. What they do with it? Who knows,” Bowman said.

Green said the local charter captains are not done with the program, noting they are looking at other ways to revamp the program.

“After 10 years with charter fishermen and agencies and resources we had invested in it. We are going to have to start a new amendment,” Green said. He said it would basically be SEFHIER but with other validations.

More:Red snapper season is set for 2021 for federal for-hire vessels, Destin captains happy

“We already have the infrastructure for how to turn in data, we just need to find another way of validating it besides the 24/7 tracking,” he said.

One of those ways is possibly geofencing around the boat slips. So, instead of tracking the boat 24/7, it would just track when the boat goes in and out of its slip and validate the amount of time the boat is away from the dock.

“That’s effort monitoring,” Green said, which is what they are looking for.

However, the recent ruling has pushed them back three to four years.

“Now we’re back to being part of an estimate. The whole point of this was to provide information and be better stewards of the resource that we make our living off of,” Green said.

“Absolutely not … we’re not done with this. We’ve just got too much invested in this.

“We should be able to provide our science for them to base it on. We don’t want it to be uncertainty … we want it to be certain. These management measures need to be made on the most holistic data we can provide – and we’re going to continue to search for that,” Green said.

NOAA Fisheries intends to discuss the court ruling with the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council during its upcoming meeting April 3-6.