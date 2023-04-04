7 ways to be blessed during Week of Blessings in Destin

The 20th annual Week of Blessings in Destin is just around the corner with many ways in which people can participate.

For the past 65 years, Destin has celebrated the Blessing of the Destin Fishing Fleet on Ascension Day with local pastors gathering on the waterfront to speak a word of blessing over the fishing boats and others that make their living on the sea, for safety and bountiful catches.

Twenty years ago, the event spread into an entire week of blessings that encompasses the churches, businesses, schools, first responders, families, fishermen and more.

Last week, the Church of Destin board met to work on plans for the 20th Week of Blessings, set to begin May 14.

The Church of Destin is a community organization presenting a unified voice for all churches in the greater Destin and South Walton areas. Its mission is to unify the body of Christ in Destin through fellowship and prayer, recognizing one church, many congregations.

Here’s a list of seven ways the community can get involved during the Week of Blessings.

Blessing of the families

May 14 is set aside for the blessing of the families. On this day, there will be “intentional blessings” made over families during Sunday services.

Day of prayer and fasting

May 15 is the day for prayer and fasting. People in the community are encouraged to pray for their neighbors, community, the leaders of the nation and the world.

Community and first responder outreach

May 16 is a day set aside for the blessing of local government and first responders with a treat provided by the Church of Destin.

Pastor James Calderazzo, who serves as secretary for the Church of Destin, said they usually go out two by two to the fire houses, schools, sheriff's station and other places.

Blessing of the Marketplace

May 17 will be the blessing of the business community. People are invited to worship together and be blessed in the Family Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church.

Pastor Paul Kummer, the founding pastor of Grace Lutheran, will speak at this year’s event.

The event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided by Big Red Café.

Blessing of the youth

Also, on May 17 is the Blessing of the Youth from 5 to 7 p.m. Destin United Methodist will host kids and families of all ages to enjoy inflatables, food trucks, water and lawn games.

66th annual Blessing of the Fleet

This event is set for May 18 on Destin Harbor behind Brotula’s Seafood and Steamer.

The prayer and worship service under the big tent will begin at 4 p.m., immediately followed by the blessing of the boats.

Following the blessing of the boats, there will be a fish fry on the docks behind Brotula’s.

Blessing of the Fleet is for boats used to earn a living on the sea. To register your boat, call 850-837-6324.

Practice random acts of kindness

On May 19, the Church of Destin asks that you share the love of Jesus by practicing random acts of kindness throughout the community. Leave big tips, lend a helping hand, give generously of your time and resources.

“However, your heart leads,” said Michelle Terry, president of the Church of Destin.

For more information about the Week of Blessings or Church of Destin visit DestinBlessings.com or email churchofdestinfl@gmail.com