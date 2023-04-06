'Retire them the right way': Eagle Scout makes flag-retirement boxes for Destin schools

A scout since age 4, Destin’s Ethan Bradley recently completed an Eagle Scout project that can been seen at all three schools in Destin.

Bradley, now 18 and a member of Troop 544 of Fort Walton Beach, made three flag retirement boxes, which have been placed at Destin High, Destin Middle and Destin Elementary.

“I just wanted to do something for the schools … they deserved to get something back,” Bradley said.

And flag retirement boxes were something he could do for all three.

The boxes stand about 4-feet tall and are made of pressure-treated wood and painted red, white and blue in keeping with the flag theme.

Bradley said it took about two weeks to build all three boxes with help from a few fellow scouts and his parents. They also used the pressure treated wood so the boxes can be placed outside if needed.

The idea behind the box is simple.

“It’s a box that you can put flags in and then our troops will come and collect them when it gets full and we will do a ceremony and retire them the right way,” Bradley said.

Each box is marked with the school logo on the front for the school where it was placed.

“I like that each box has its own logo,” Bradley said, pointing out the shark on the Destin High box.

A senior at Destin High, Bradley likes attending the high school.

“It's a great school. I like the smaller schools because you get to know the teachers more,” he said.

After high school he plans to attend Jacksonville University and study aviation with hopes of becoming a pilot. He also hopes to play soccer there.

Will he continue with scouts?

Bradley, who worked his way up from Cub Scouts, to Webelos to Boys Scouts to his Eagle project, is not really sure.

“I like doing the community projects and getting involved,” he said.

Bradley has been a member of six troops over the years because of moves and troops closing down.

“Boy Scouts age out at 18,” he said. However, he did say Sea Scouts is a possibility with an age limit up to 21.

Bradley is the son of Jane and Richard Bradley of Destin.