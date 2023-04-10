In Miramar Beach, volunteers spend time serving families battling childhood cancer

In an effort to give back, more than 80 families gave up their spring break to volunteer with Lighthouse Family Retreat to help others with children who are battling childhood cancer.

Lighthouse Family Retreat was in Miramar Beach Monday through Saturday. The faith-based nonprofit was founded in 1999 to strengthen families living through childhood cancer by providing restorative retreats and helpful resources.

Eleven retreat families who have children with cancer and 84 volunteer families stayed at Tops’l Beach and Racquet Club.

The retreat families had their own condos, while the volunteer families shared living quarters, according to Rachael Walkup, marketing manager with Lighthouse.

While at the retreat, the volunteer families served the retreat families in several ways.

“They eat last. They serve the families their food first, they clean their condo, they do a turndown service in their condo at night, they do all their laundry, wash their dishes and pretty much serve them however they can,” Walkup said.

Happy to serve

The volunteer families, young and old, are happy to serve at the retreat.

“It means everything to me and my family. It’s our favorite week of the year,” said Sara Hirsch of Atlanta.

“It’s so special to come and practice what it means to serve others. Help our kids learn that as well ... it’s a place where you can do that as a whole family, is really special,” Hirsch said, noting she’s been volunteering for the past 10 years.

“As much as we come and want to serve these families that are going through childhood cancer, it gives us so much as well when we leave,” Hirsch said.

More about town:Meet the eight girls vying to wear the crown as Miss Destin 2023

Hirsch said they were drawn to Lighthouse after their family had been touched by cancer. She explained her husband had a cousin who had cancer at the age of 11. He spent a lot of time visiting him and his family in the hospital, however, the 11-year-old ultimately died within a year.

“But then we heard about Lighthouse and thought they needed that community and support as they were walking through that, because it can be so isolating,” she said.

“We thought this is the place for us to be,” she said.

Hirsch and her family, three boys, were at the retreat.

When they first started coming and the boys were little, she started with a simple conversation explaining what the week was about.

“These kids are experiencing cancer and going through treatment … they are at the hospital a lot; they are having to take medicines that don't make them feel good. But they are kids just like you are and they want to play, have fun and be friends,” Hirsch said.

“The great thing about kids, they know how to be kids really well,” she said.

“So, when we bring our kids here to serve, they are so excited to make new friends and just have a good time, and that’s what the retreat kids want as well. They want to come and just be kids and forget about the hospital,” Hirsch said.

Mike Milman, who was there with his family, said this is his second time to volunteer.

Milman said he came three years ago with just his son, but this time they brought the whole family.

More:2nd Annual FORE! The Love of Animals Golf Tournament set for June

“I want my kids to understand there is more to life than the bubble they live in,” Milman said.

“I want them to experience this and grow their faith. It’s a great experience,” he said, noting they took their spring break to come to the retreat.

Retreat day

Tuesday was the first day of the retreat. After breakfast they sang a few songs and then broke into groups.

The parents of children with cancer went to “common ground,” which is a time for them to connect with other families that know what they are going through, Walkup said.

“It’s not a support group but just a place where they can find that common ground,” Walkup said.

The kids were separated by gender and age with each Flip Flop Group consisting of children from those families that have a child with cancer, siblings and kids on treatment and volunteer family kids. Each group had three or four adults leading that group.

“The thing that is really cool for the kids, is it gives them an opportunity to not be a kid on treatment. They are just here, playing with other kids,” Walkup said.

“They get to be a kid. The parents get to have a break from the world of cancer and they get to connect with other parents that understand what they are going through,” she said.

The kids flip flopped from doing crafts under the tent to spending time at the pool or even at the beach.

Then they gathered back under the tent for lunch. After lunch was rest time.

During the week, they also had theme nights for those on retreat.

Wednesday night was an Un-birthday party. The retreat family parents were able to have a date night while the volunteer families threw a big pizza party complete with ice-cream sundaes for the children.

More:Destin restaurant named one of the Top 100 in Florida by Yelp

“We just throw a huge birthday party,” Walkup said.

On Tuesday, the theme for the day was “Rest.” During craft time, the children were decorating pillow cases to rest on.

Youth were decorating their own, while helping others as well.

Perri Mixon, 15, said this year was her fifth time to volunteer at the retreat.

“It’s always so much fun meeting all the kids. And it’s meaningful to make an impact on people's lives … that’s why I keep coming,” Mixon said.

For Lilly Sherwood, this was her third year to volunteer.

“I enjoy the serving aspect of it and just getting to serve the kids and help families,” Sherwood said as she painted her name on her pillow case.

It's a wrap

Saturday was the last day of the retreat.

At the end of the week, each retreat family is given a “hope box,” Walkup said, which is filled with all types of resources and books.

"Then our favorite thing is we give them a jar, and in that jar all week long our volunteers are writing down memories, verses and notes,” Walkup said.

At the end of the week, the jar is given to the families to take home.

For more information about Lighthouse Family Retreat go to lighthousefamilyretreat.org.