'There's a lot of opportunity': FWC holds boater safety classes at Destin High School

More than 50 students got a chance to learn more about boating safety as part of the fishing class offered at Destin High School.

Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spent time in the classroom last week teaching the students about boater safety and giving them a chance to get their Boaters Safety Education ID card.

“We’re just teaching them boating safety and giving them the information to take the boater safety ID course, so they can get their boating safety license,” said Jarrod Molnar, a lieutenant with FWC.

“Fishing and boating go hand in hand,” Molnar said.

“Destin does have a large charter boat fleet, and there's a lot of opportunity for these kids when they get out of high school if they want to pursue being a captain or a deckhand,” he said.

Destin has more than 100 charter boats working out of Destin harbor and multiple places to rent personal water crafts.

“People who are fishing need to know boating safety and they need to know what’s going on on the water while they are out recreating,” he said.

Capt. Mike Parker, teacher of the fishing class along with Capt. Brandy Miles, said they offered this to “emphasize the great importance of boating education, safety and awareness."

“It’s designed to prevent and reduce boating accidents, and understanding and operating vessels in our local waterways,” Parker said.

Molnar showed the classes videos provided by the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism Development Council.

The first two videos were filmed on local waterways in the Destin area. The students could relate to what they were seeing.

The first one dealt with safety on the waterways, including such things as driving impaired, no wake zones, rights of way on the water and not feeding the wildlife on the water. It talked about boating in the bays and bayous and respecting the homeowners that live in those areas. The video also touched on Destin’s Crab Island and how important it is to have a spotter when pulling into Crab Island and to walk the boat in and out of the area if it’s crowded.

And they talked about the importance of lifejackets on personal water crafts.

“It has to be worn properly,” Molnar said.

“If it has three buckles on it, all three have to be buckled. Some people think they are too cool to buckle them all up,” he said.

“If it’s not properly secured … and you hit a wake and get ejected, you can come right out of that thing,” Molnar said.

They talked about the importance of wearing the lanyard and it being connected to you and the water craft.

The second video dealt with renting and riding personal water crafts.

And the third video was the testimony of a man driving a boat drunk who killed a young girl.

“It was powerful,” Parker said.

The students took an open book test on Friday to get their boater safety card. Parker said they needed to get 60 of the 75 questions correct to get the safety license card. Test results should be back in a couple of weeks.