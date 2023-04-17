What you need to know: FDOT offers details of Brooks Bridge replacement project

More than 120 people got the chance to see what the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will look like during an open house event Thursday evening conducted by the Florida Department of Transportation on Okaloosa Island at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center.

The open house was held online as well as in person. A representative from the FDOT said about 280 people registered for the event and a little more than 120 visited in person.

Although there was no formal presentation, visitors got the chance to watch a video that depicted some of the history behind Brooks Bridge as well as what the new project will entail. Those in attendance were able to walk around and view large renderings of what the new bridge will look like. Plus, there were representatives from the FDOT, and project personnel were scattered about to help answer any questions.

The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is a $171 million venture that will include construction of two new parallel bridge structures over the Santa Rosa Sound in Okaloosa County. It will feature six lanes, three eastbound leading to Destin and three westbound going into Fort Walton Beach. The current bridge, which was constructed in 1966, has four lanes.

Will all lanes stay open during construction?

“Every lane will stay open throughout construction,” said Robert Adams, project manager.

In Phase I, construction will begin on the westbound structure and all traffic will remain on the existing Brooks Bridge during this phase, according to the paperwork provided by FDOT.

There will be some shifting during the first phase to using portions of the new bridge lanes as structures are being completed.

Phase II will involve demolishing the existing bridge and constructing the new eastbound structure.

Phase III will tie in approaches to the bridge from the east and westbound travel lanes.

What about the noise?

Construction will require driving 348 concrete pilings.

"Pile driving times will be limited to 30 minutes prior to sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset,” according to the FDOT.

What about a bike path?

David Hubble of Fort Walton Beach had questions about the bike path across the bridge. At first glance, it looked as though there might be a problem on the west end of the bridge and the flow of traffic.

After further review, a representative clarified that bike lanes are available on the east and west sides of the bridge, and clearly away from the three lanes of traffic.

There will be a 12-foot-wide, shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on both spans.

What about in the event of a hurricane?

An elderly lady asked about evacuation routes while the bridge is under construction.

There will be two lanes in, and two lanes out throughout the project, according to the FDOT.

After completion of the new bridge, the travel lanes will be flanked by inside and outside shoulders for use by emergency vehicles, or for use in the event of an emergency or breakdown, according to the paperwork handed out by the FDOT.

When will it be completed?

The project is estimated to be completed by the summer of 2027.