Parking pass soon to be available for non-residents of Destin

After going back to the drawing board over the issue of parking fees for employees along the harbor district in Destin, the city has come up with a non-resident parking pass.

In recent weeks, the Destin City Council agreed to raise the fees for Pay-to-Park areas around town from $5 to $20.

After it was brought to their attention how it would affect employees who live out of town but work on the harbor, staff came back with a solution.

“What we believe is the best option for all … is a non-resident parking pass for employees to purchase from the city,” City Manager Lance Johnson said.

The cost of the parking pass, which would be non-transferable, is $205 per year. Johnson said they arrived at $205 based on what the city charges for non-residents at Joe’s Bayou.

More:Destin: Parking for employees on the harbor front gets a second look

“The pass would be just like the city resident pass,” Johnson said, noting it would be by the calendar year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. City residents are allowed two free parking passes per household for the calendar year.

Johnson said he hopes that businesses along the harbor would reimburse those staff members the cost of the pass.

Councilman Torey Geile asked whether the parking pass would stay intact if an employee lost their position.

Johnson said it would stay intact until the end of the year.

More:Parking fees waived for 66th annual Blessing of the Fleet

Geile said businesses along the harbor should be providing parking for their employees as well as patrons. His fear was that some would abuse the discounted rate for parking and that a limited number of passes should be issued.

Councilman Kevin Schmidt made the motion for an annual non-transferable parking pass for non-residents for $205. Councilwoman Teresa Hebert seconded.

“This is not an employee parking pass … but a non-resident parking pass,” Schmidt said.

“It’s for anybody who’s not a resident of Destin,” he said.

He explained that if someone lives in Fort Walton Beach and comes over to Destin to eat on the harbor or whatever several times a year, they could buy this pass.

More:Destin looks to raise fees to park and launch a boat, mostly affecting nonresidents

“It’s not just for employees,” he said, although it will help the employees.

Destin is almost nearing the “100-days of summer,” where the cost to pay in the city parking areas from Memorial Day to Labor Day at the new rate of $20 a day would cost $2,000. Currently, the cost is $5 a day.

“I don’t think a tourist is going to buy it (the pass). They will pay the $20," Schmidt said.

“And I don’t think we should limit the number of them. It can’t be transferred … it’s a sticker. I think it’s a great start,” Schmidt said.

Hebert said she hoped that business owners on the harbor would reimburse their employees for the parking pass as an incentive to stay.

She also noted the pass would help people that live in Kelly Plantation or Regatta Bay, but not in the city limits, to have a way to park all year long when in the harbor district.

“Across the board, it’s easy,” she said.

Councilman Dewey Destin didn’t think the parking pass would solve the problem for the 1,000 to 1,500 employees who work on the harbor.

“We have 300 spaces, this is not going to fix the problem,” Destin said.

Destin said he fears the employees will not pay the $205 and will park in other places and not pay any fees at all. The reason for less parking around businesses, he said, stems from broken promises.

Destin, who owns Dewey Destin’s Restaurant on the harbor, said that when businesses gave up easements so the city could build the harbor walk on the harbor, the city promised three parking garages to make up for the lost parking. But those garages haven't been built.

“That’s how we got into the situation we’re in now,” Destin said.

Councilman Jim Bagby asked what problem they would be solving with the parking pass? “I’m unclear,” he said.

Bagby said he hasn’t heard any feedback from places such as the Fishing Fleet or Harborwalk for a need for extra parking. “They don’t have a problem. I haven’t heard one person on the harbor that doesn’t have a place to park,” he said.

Councilman Johnny King said it would mainly benefit the people on the west end of the harbor. Unlike Bagby, King said he has had several people reach out to him about the parking fees.

“I think this is a great idea,” King said, noting it would also help people who live on the fringe of the city limits.

“There are people who are coming here and doing business every day. I would support it for that,” King said.

The council voted unanimously for the non-resident parking pass. The stickers will become effective May 15. They can be picked up at City Hall, but not yet.

The non-resident parking pass will only be good for the city of Destin’s Harbor District parking areas.