Eight Miss Destin contestants set sail aboard Southern Star in quest to wear the crown

It was a bit windy, but the sun was out and provided a great afternoon for the eight Miss Destin contestants along with a few family members who were treated to a cruise aboard the Southern Star Dolphin Cruise boat as part of the quest to wear the crown for 2023.

It was smooth sailing through the harbor, East Pass and out into Choctawhatchee Bay for the annual trip that leads up to the pageant set for 7 p.m. April 29 at Destin High School.

The eight girls vying for the crown and sash are Kasidy Braden, Sophie Corey, Abby Fortenberry, Hacie Kitchens, Whitney O’Keefe, Carrington Phillips, Caroline Pitchlynn and Ella Rice.

With the title of Miss Destin comes a $2,000 academic scholarship. The pageant is not a beauty contest. Contestants are judged on personality, communication skills and availability to fulfil the duties of Miss Destin at the 75th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Some of those personalities came out on the cruise Tuesday afternoon as the girls took selfies and made a few TikTok videos.

Prior to the cruise, each girl was asked to decorate a treasure box that would tell a little bit about themselves, without using their names or photos of themselves. The boxes were judged on the cruise, and Whitney O’Keefe won. She received a gift bag full of goodies for her creative efforts.

“Her treasure box was very well thought out … very descriptive,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Rodeo.

“Funny, I know the whole family and had no idea that it was Whitney’s box, but I learned a lot about Whitney that I didn’t know,” Donaldson said.

In her box were several cards with lists such as what was her favorite childhood movie, what are some of her favorites on her playlist, and her favorite place to shop.

During the cruise, Donaldson went over a few last-minute details with the girls before their next event, which is a Judges Tea on April 23. Each of the girls will have individual interviews with the pageant judges as well as an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon with other contestants and their parents.

“Is anyone nervous?” Donaldson asked the girls.

She assured them that the judges would not ask them any questions they would not be able to answer.

“Just be yourself,” she said.

Each of the girls on the trip received an embroidered bag with their name on it loaded with goodies such as T-shirts from Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House, AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar and HarborWalk. The bags were also filled with caps, visors, Tervis cups, beach towels and more. They also received a waterproof bag from LuLu’s.

The hats were a favorite of Kitchens as she proceeded to put one on backward.

“I think I like the bag itself the most,” Pitchlynn said.

Fortenberry liked the bag and hats as well.

“All the T-shirts,” Rice said. The bag was full of bright colored T-shirts.

Corey pulled out a container of Harry T’s spices and said, “the things my mom is about to make with this” is my favorite.

Phillips really liked the Yeti cup and Braden said, “I like the LuLu’s bag with the towel and anklet.”

Next up for the girls is the Judges Tea on April 23, followed by the pageant on April 29.