'Change of heart': Destin scraps boat launch fees for city residents at Joe's Bayou

After voting last month to implement a $20 annual fee to residents to launch at Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp, the City Council has decided to charge residents nothing instead.

“I've had a change of heart. I’ve absolutely changed my mind on the $20 fee at Joe’s Bayou,” Councilman Johnny King said at the council meeting April 17.

King then made a motion that Destin residents should be allowed to launch boats at Joe's Bayou free of charge.

Councilman Torey Geile seconded.

In early March, the council passed a resolution that residents would be charged $20 per calendar year to launch at Joe’s Bayou and non-residents $25. None of these have been implemented yet.

“I had kind of teeter-tottered on that,” King said, when it first came about.

“We use that boat launch a lot. My constituents and my family use that boat launch a lot,” he said.

“I think that is something we should be able to provide to Destin residents for them to be able to use a city owned, city run, newly renovated boat ramp and park. At no charge to them, aside from what they are already paying the city of Destin in taxes,” King said.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert said she originally voted for the $20 fee because she was hearing from the residents.

“Soccer moms were calling and saying I’m glad the guys are finally having to pay for their boating,” she said.

Hebert said there are pros and cons to the fee.

She pointed out there are small fees every time a mom signs their child up to play baseball, soccer or at an event at the community center.

“I don’t think $20 is a big cost. It helps us maintain and do what we need to at Joe’s Bayou. It helps to take care of that lot and our employees there,” Hebert said.

Although King said he understood the argument of some, he said, “I would fall back on the heritage of this town, the 'World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,' and people ought to have the ability to launch their boat at a place they already pay for.”

Geile questioned whether the city incurs costs by letting someone launch there for free.

City Manager Lance Johnson said there is cost associated with the facility and staff at Joe’s Bayou. The city staffs the launch during the peak season, from spring break through the Destin Fishing Rodeo in October.

"We are recovering enough to pay the staff that is out there,” Johnson said.

Joe’s Bayou has five boat launch ramps, a parking area and bathrooms. Currently there is a $20 daily launch fee, but residents who live within the incorporated area of Destin can obtain a free pass at city hall or the Destin Community Center by providing proof of residency.

During the discussion, Councilman Jim Bagby said he would probably not support doing away with it.

“We pay our way. We don’t subsidize everything. We’ve got to cover our cost,” he said.

The motion to drop the fees for residents to launch at Joe’s Bayou passed 4-2 with Bagby and Hebert casting no votes.

There was also discussion concerning the launch of commercial businesses on the property.

Johnson said about four years ago they passed a resolution that allowed commercial business to launch but not conduct any commercial activity on the park property.

“It was strictly launch and recovery,” Johnson said.

Councilman Dewey Destin expressed concern for the commercial fishermen that use the ramp to launch, such as the small bay boats or crabbers.

Destin said he could support no commercial activity with the exception of fishing.

“If we are going to throw them out … then we’ve sunk to a new low,” Destin said.

Bagby had originally put forth a motion not to allow any commercial business to launch out of Joe’s Bayou.

“We’ve got to send a message to the commercial … the non-fishing folks. No, that’s not your place. That’s not your place to do any business,” Bagby said.

Bagby withdrew his motion but wanted clarification of the resolution passed four years ago.