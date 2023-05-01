Destin celebrates Arbor Day, puts two trees in the ground at Capt. Leonard Destin Park

The city of Destin put a couple of trees in the ground at Capt. Leonard Destin Park off Calhoune Ave. Friday morning as part of their annual Arbor Day Celebration.

Before members of the Park and Recreation Department put the tangerine tree and lemon tree in the ground with help from a few youths, Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner welcomed the 50 or so gathered at the park.

Wagner shared two or three lessons people can learn from trees.

He talked about how a tree is strengthened when it has strong roots and a strong foundation. He aid the roots of other trees support each other.

More:'Trees are good for our soul,' Mayor Jarvis says at Arbor Day celebration

And he said people could learn patience and trust from a tree.

“It doesn’t happen in a year,” he said about the time it takes for trees to grow strong.

“But what a tree does better than humans is, it doesn’t worry,” he said.

“A tree knows that everything is just for a season,” Wagner said.

“So, when in doubt be like a tree,” he said.

Wagner then read an Arbor Day proclamation and reminded people to stay mindful of trees and our environment.

From 2021:Noah's Ark takes part at Arbor Day celebration in Destin

Aubrey Santucci, a certified arborist, was on hand to talk a little about trees and make people aware of the citrus trees that were being planted.

Christina Faulkner of Central Emerald Coast Classical Conversations was there on behalf of home schoolers. The home school students helped with the dumping of the dirt on the trees.

“Planting trees is always at the top of our list,” said Nikki Johnson, of the Parks and Recreation committee.

“When you plant a tree, you know you are leaving it for future generations,” Johnson said.

After Shane Moody of the Destin Chamber of Commerce spoke, the trees were put in the ground.

This marked the 21st year that Destin was part of the Tree City USA program.