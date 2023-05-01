'I feel like I'm part of the community': Carrington Phillips named Miss Destin 2023

Not sure which was bigger, the smile on Carrington Phillips’ face or the smile from her fellow contestants when she was named Miss Destin 2023.

“I’m very surprised,” Phillips said as she was quickly surrounded by family and friends after being crowned Miss Destin 2023 at Destin High School on Saturday night before about 200 guests.

“I’m very honored to represent my high school (Destin High) and be in the first graduating class,” Phillips said.

But as Miss Destin, she can't wait for the month-long Destin Fishing Rodeo.

“I’m looking forward to the Rodeo and getting to see my dad and take photos with him and all my brothers. I feel like I’m part of the community,” she said.

Phillips' dad is Capt. Stan Phillips of the charter boat Destination, and a couple of her brothers work on charter boats as well.

However, a chance to wear the sash and crown as Miss Destin is something she’s always wanted to do.

"When I was little, I definitely was like I’m going to be one of those one day. I want to be Miss Destin. I want to wear the crown and I’ve had many friends do it that I looked up to,” she said.

“I’m just very honored and excited for the year,” Phillips said.

As Miss Destin, her priority will be to serve at the month-long October Destin Fishing Rodeo that draws people by the thousands, as well as represent the city of Destin throughout the year.

Not only did Phillips get the crown and sash but a $5,000 scholarship courtesy of the city of Destin, Destin Charter Boat Association, Destin Chamber of Commerce, the family of Nancy Cheney and Destin Rotary.

Phillips is the daughter of Stan Phillips and Shawn Phillips. She is a senior at Destin High School and is a lifelong Destin resident. She and her twin brother, Carston, were newborns in the hospital when hurricane Ivan hit the Gulf coast in September 2004.

Many members of her family were on hand at the pageant Saturday night.

“She deserves it, that’s for sure,” Carston said.

First runner-up was Caroline Pitchlynn. She received a $1,000 scholarship, the Bonnie Orr Memorial Award. Pitchlynn was also the recipient of the Miss Congeniality Award, $200 cash and an award from the family of Nancy Cheney.

The second runner-up and the recipient of a $500 scholarship was Kasidy Braden. Braden was selected as Most Photogenic and received $200 cash and an award from Guy’s Glass & Mirror.

Ella Rice won the Peyton LoCicero Humanitarian Award, receiving $500 cash and an award from Frill Seekers Gifts.

Each of the participants in the quest for Miss Destin 2023 received a $50 Rodeo Heritage Award, sponsored by the Charter Boat Lady Em and Capt. Travis Ream, and a $25 Miss Destin Community Award from Emerald Coast Rental Management.

During the pageant, each of the girls participated in a fashion show while Rodeo volunteer and owner of Frill Seekers Heidi LoCicero told a little about each of the girls. They later performed a dance routine and then walked through a formal gown presentation.

After the gown presentation each of the girls had to answer a mystery question. The questions were drawn at random and asked by master of ceremonies Christian Garman. Some of the questions ranged from “If you had to pick between living life without the internet or heating and air conditioning, which would you pick?” to “What favorite show do you binge watch?” to “Who is your favorite Disney character and why?” and “If money didn’t exist and you could have any job, what would it be?”

Contestant Sophie Corey had the question about living life without the internet or heating and AC.

“Honestly, I’d say AC, because then I could post about how miserable I was,” Corey said.

Phillips had the question concerning a job if money didn’t exist. Phillips said she would like to be a personal trainer with her own gym and be able to talk to all the tourists that come in from everywhere.

Before the pageant, the girls participated in a Soda Party at the Destin History and Fishing Museum, a harbor cruise aboard the Southern Star and a Judges Tea.