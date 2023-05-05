'Pointing fingers doesn't work': What's happened to the cobia fishery along the Panhandle?

If it’s spring in the Panhandle, it’s usually time for cobia. But not so much anymore.

Cobia usually migrate along the Gulf Coast of the Panhandle during the spring. So much so, that numerous tournaments have been berthed over the years to see who could catch the largest. Some of the tournaments even lasted a month or more.

For locals, the season kicked off every year when the first cobia was brought to the scales at HarborWalk Marina at the foot of the Destin bridge, earning him or her bragging right for the year.

However, in recent years, the number of tournaments has dwindled as has the show of cobia in the area. And this year may be the worst.

What is a cobia?

A cobia, also known as a lemonfish, ling or even crabeater, are dark brown with a single dorsal fin and are often mistaken for sharks in the water.

According to the NOAA website, cobia grow up to 6 feet and 100 pounds and live up to 12 years. They spawn in coastal bays and estuaries several times throughout their spawning season, which lasts from late June to mid-August in the Southeast and from late summer to early fall in the Gulf of Mexico.

They are strong, aggressive predators and mainly feed on crustaceans, thus the name crabeater.

Cobia found in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the summer move to South Florida waters in the winter, possibly spending the winter near the Florida Keys, according to the website.

Cobia are often found near structures in the water, but they like to hang around large animals such as sharks, turtles or stingrays.

What happened to the cobia on Panhandle?

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Capt. Chris Wagner of the Full Pull. For more than 10 years, the crew aboard the Full Pull earned bragging rights for landing the first cobia of the season. But those days are gone.

Wagner, who has lived in Fort Walton Beach his whole life, said he started cobia fishing in 1989.

“It was pretty good … we’d see eight to 10, maybe a dozen fish in the late '80s. But the 90s were amazing. You’d see 15 to 20, sometimes 30 fish in a day,” Wagner said.

From 2018:Full Pull hauls in first cobia

“During the '90s was when all the big fish were caught,” he said.

People were weighing in 90 to 100-pounders.

Although Wagner said there is probably more than one reason why the Panhandle is not seeing the big numbers of cobia anymore, he said, “Overfishing, I’m sure, is one. Everything has been depleted due to overharvesting.”

This year, he has gone six times and saw maybe two fish.

“I’m mixed about what’s happened,” he said.

“I don’t point fingers because there is blood on my hands too,” he said, noting he’s killed his share of cobia over years.

“People always thought there would never be an end to them,” he said.

Capt. B.J. Teems of the Bird Dog has also brought in his share of cobia over the years. In 2021, he won the cobia tournament at the Boathouse Oyster Bar with a nearly 70-pounder.

“The past four years have been drastically different than before,” Teems said.

Teems said he recalls going cobia fishing with his dad as a kid and they would see 15 to 30 fish at a time.

“Nowadays you see a single and you think you’re high-lining,” Teems said.

“Granted, we all have blood on our hands. Back in the day you’d kill 10 to 15 of them a day. It’s not like that anymore,” Teems added.

Teems is of the opinion that the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill in 2010 may have affected the cobia or “they may have changed their migration patterns.”

Teems said he would like to see some kind of state or federally funded program where they could tag some of the cobia on the east and west coasts and see if they make it and where they are traveling.

“The past couple of years they’ve had more cobia up on the East Coast than ever before,” Teems said. “They are seeing 100 fish a day.”

What regulations are there for cobia?

In November, a final rule was published concerning cobia, called Amendment 32, which was based on the most recent cobia stock assessment, according to Emily Muehlstein, public information officer for the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Council.

“About five years ago, we started hearing tons from the Panhandle folks about this concern” of a lack of cobia, Muehlstein said.

“We used the fishermen’s advice and the science … and reduced cobia harvest,” she said. “We also reduced the bag limit and the size limit for cobia.”

From 2017:Fishermen express concerns over cobia fishery

Muehlstein said before they did anything the annual catch limit was 4,000,500 pounds. In 2023, it went to 2,700,000 pounds.

“So, beginning in 2022 we almost cut the annual catch limit in half. … That’s the way you make sure you’re not taking too many,” she said.

They took other measures such as reducing the bag limit and vessel limit. Anglers can only catch one per person, and two per vessel. The size limit is 36 inches to the fork.

However, “We’ve been getting a few comments trickling in the last few weeks that there is still an issue,” Muehlstein said.

Muehlstein said the next stock assessment is scheduled for 2025.

“However, that doesn’t mean we could not take some interim measures,” she said.

From 2018:Hey Baby is big winner in Crab Cruncher

"We recognize what is happening in the Panhandle … and the cobia population is not what it should be,” she said.

Nevertheless, Muehlstein said the Panhandle is just one part of the Gulf. People in South Florida around Naples are seeing a “robust” show of cobia as well as the folks in Louisiana, she said.

“The question becomes, are they gone in the Gulf or have they changed their migratory patterns? I don’t know the answer to that,” she said.

What happened to the tournaments?

Over the years, Destin has had numerous cobia tournaments from the Cobia World Championships at Harbor Docks to the Spring Fling at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar. Hogbreath Saloon held a weekend cobia tournament as well as the Boathouse Oyster Bar and Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House. Some of the tournaments lasted a month or more.

This year, Boshamps, after sitting out last year, brought the Destin Flathead Classic back April 20-23. Only one fish was brought to the scales in the 40-plus pound range.

Miller Phillips said he brought the tournament back at the request of many, hoping that there would be a “resurgence” of the cobia this year. But there wasn’t.

“This tournament, like this restaurant, is something that grew out of my love for this community, and something that I tried to create to bring everyone together to celebrate our heritage as the World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” Phillips said.

“The competition and rivalry that this tournament has created over the past 10 years does not touch the enthusiasm and camaraderie between all the local fishermen and their families down on the dock year after year,” Phillips said.

After the no-show of cobia for the Flathead Classic, the Boathouse canceled their Ding-A-Ling cobia tournament as well.

“People were discouraged … and as much as we want the fishery to exist, it doesn’t,” said Amber Helton, event coordinator for the Boathouse.

“Every year we think they are going to be here,” but they aren't, she said.

But a lack of cobia wasn’t the only reason for canceling. The weather for their tournament days was expected to be rainy and 3- to 5-footers every day.

“So not only no fish, but those are very unfavorable conditions,” Helton said.

For the tournaments, such as the Cobia World Championships and Crab Cruncher at Harbor Docks, they didn’t even put them on the calendar this year.

“Our reasoning for not having the tournaments this year and last year was 100% due to the decline in the fishery,” said Eddie Morgan of Harbor Docks.

“We also made the decision last year to stop putting cobia on the menu at Harbor Docks for the same reason,” Morgan said.

“Cobia, particularly in the northern Gulf, have been overfished. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Morgan said there may be other factors such as rising sea temperatures, a lingering effect of the BP oil spill, but “overfishing is without question the main culprit.”

“As a restaurant and market we’ve probably bought and sold more wild cobia than anyone, anywhere. We used to regularly have tournaments with over 100 boats and hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. We are as much or more so to blame than anyone else,” Morgan said.

Is there hope for a cobia comeback?

“Short of drastic regulatory changes, I do not believe cobia will ever make any kind of substantial comeback in our area,” Morgan said.

He said he thinks it will take a “total Gulf-wide closure” of the fishery to save them at this point.

Wagner noted the same kind of closure.

“You can’t just do it statewide, it would have to be a Gulf Coast rule,” Wagner said.

Wagner thinks it will take up to four or five years for the cobia to make a rebound.

“It’s going to take a collective effort between everybody,” Teems said.

“I just wish it was as good as it once was. God willing, one day when something happens, my kids and grandkids will have fish to catch and love it as much as we did,” Teems added.

“It’s sad – it's almost heartbreaking,” Wagner said.

When Wagner used try to catch that first one of the season, he would tell people, “Every year I get to do this is a gift ... I didn’t realize how much of a gift it was because it's not there anymore.

“Pointing fingers doesn’t work. We’ve got to make solutions. The solution is don’t kill one for a long time,” Wagner said.