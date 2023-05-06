Clint Rogers and Misty Rae Ruthrauff honored as Business Persons of the Month

The Destin Log

Saltwater Restaurants’ Director of Operations Clint Rogers and Director of Marketing Misty Rae Ruthrauff were honored on April 25 with the Destin Chamber’s Business Persons of the Month Award. This award is presented directly from the chamber’s board of directors to Destin area business persons showing vision for their business and leadership in our community.

“Any business that’s successful is so because of the people they have working there. That is certainly true about Misty Rae and Clint. They lead, they create, they give back to the community, and they are great chamber supporters. That always leads to a strong business and greater success,” said Chamber President and CEO Shane A. Moody, CCE, FCCP.

Saltwater Restaurants, through its seven restaurants, Blackstone Golf Course and The Boardwalk, is a huge employer and economic generator for the Destin area. In addition, its S.E.A. Initiative, which stands for Safety, Environment, Activities, was created to help protect, preserve and enhance the beaches. It does so by providing additional beach safety efforts, preservation and beautification initiatives, and family-friendly beachfront activities. Some of the tangible results of this initiative include providing accessibility equipment for handicap individuals, building walkways designed for wheelchairs, the donation of beach safety equipment, funding of projects to protect marine life, and the hosting of beach cleanups, Sunday church services, 5Ks, fireworks, and more.

Most recently, Saltwater Restaurants partnered with the Destin Chamber on its 11th Annual Paddle at the Park sponsored by HCA Florida Destin Emergency by allowing The Boardwalk to host the event on May 6. This new venue will allow the event the space, facilities and parking needed to grow it into one of the Southeast’s premier standup paddle board events.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.