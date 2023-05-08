Destin High wraps up year two, makes plans for graduation and the future

The second year of Destin High School is quickly ending, but not without some big accomplishments and things on the horizon.

Destin High, a charter school, opened in 2021 with 300 students in grades nine through 11. This year, it is wrapping up with 470 students, and 59 seniors will walk at graduation on May 26.

"We’re bursting at the seams, and we are using every inch of every building,” said Destin High Principal Christine Cruickshank sitting in her office Wednesday morning.

“So, we are looking forward to the new building,” she said.

Destin High is adding a three-story, 26,000-square-foot facility that will hold 800 students. The $10 million dollar project is headed up by Lord & Son Construction and DAG Architects.

But for now, Destin High has made it through another year in the facility that once held Grace Lutheran Church.

“It has had its hiccups. … "For the most part, you’re opening a new school, it’s like raising your child,” Cruickshank said.

“It is growing pains and it has had its challenges being in a small building. We’re just making sure we are setting the right culture and the right expectations. We want it to be a special place. We want it to be a family culture,” she said.

Nevertheless, she said, anytime you put 470 teenagers in a place together, “every day is a new, exciting adventure.”

Graduation plans

Fifty-nine seniors will be walking in the first graduating class of Destin High.

The graduation ceremony is set for 7 p.m. May 26 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation area behind the high school off Commons Drive.

Cruickshank said they moved it next door to the outside area because they did not think they would have enough room in the auditorium.

“Graduation is going to be pretty cool,” she said.

Chairs and tables will already be set up after the regular Thursday concerts at MKAF. The school is going to have a lottery for the students' families to get a table that seats eight people. The tables will be decorated in Shark colors.

The graduates will be seated on the grass and then walk across the stage at the amphitheater.

Leading up to graduation, the seniors will get a chance to participate in the Blessing of the Fleet on May 18. They have been invited to ride aboard the Vera Marie.

A Senior Breakfast is set for May 23 at The Edge on Destin harbor. Following the breakfast, the seniors will go to Crab Island to take photos in caps and gowns.

May 24 at 6 p.m. there is an awards ceremony in the Destin High Auditorium.

Biggest accomplishments

“I think the biggest accomplishment is having a full-service school going in year two, with clubs and activities, with athletics, with all the academics we have available. I think that’s quite an accomplishment for two years in,” Cruickshank said.

She also mentioned offering 12 AP exams for the first time, which the students were in the middle of.

Athletics has seen a significant improvement as well.

“The improvement from last year to this year has been amazing,” she said.

Destin High offers 25 sports from lacrosse to golf and everything in between.

“We’ve had outstanding support from the community, and I can’t say thank you enough to our athletic boosters,” Athletic Director Phil Dorn said.

“We’ve seen improvement in all our sports this year,” he said.

“We have seen baseball improve; softball improve. Tennis was outstanding,” Dorn said. The girls tennis team finished the season undefeated while the boys wrapped up at 8-2.

Destin High added a fully stocked weight room used by all athletes.

“I was at the first day of spring football practice and we already look better … the kids are working hard,” Dorn said.

A Blue and White game is set for May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Destin Middle School.

Another accomplishment Cruickshank sees is the bonding and the development of a “true Destin High culture.”

“Last year, we were new, but the kids are getting involved in things, kids are participating and just smiling and happy to be here, and happy to represent Destin High School,” she said.

“When you hear kids say or a parent tell you, ‘We really love it here, and my child loves it here,’ that is a big accomplishment,” Cruickshank said.

Coming next year

Right now, Destin High is looking at an enrollment of 650 students.

“We’ll see what we can take, maybe up to 675, but the target right now is 650,” Cruickshank said.

Destin currently has 193 freshmen coming in. Cruickshank said the goal is to have 200 in every grade level in the future.

Most of the students are Destin kids. A few are military or out-of-state people applying or moving back to the area.

“But for the most part it’s Destin kids wanting to be Destin Sharks,” Cruickshank said.

She has already sat down with nearly 200 students to pick classes and do an orientation with them.

“It’s exciting to see that people want to be here,” she said.

Destin High is getting a lot of siblings of existing students coming in.

“We’re starting to get family legacies going,” she said, noting that siblings of existing students take priority when it comes to enrollment.

“That first year, there were a lot of unknowns … but now people are realizing we have a great program and I’ve got the best staff in the world,” she said.

But with an increase in students next year, Cruickshank said she is looking to probably add five additional teachers, one for each core area.

Additional classes

Next year, Destin High will add a few new electives.

The business program, which already offers fashion marketing, will add sports marketing.

The art program will be able to grow because of the new facility and looks to offer pottery.

“Our core classes are pretty much set,” Cruickshank said.

Destin High offers all the AP classes with students in dual enrollment for college credit.

“We are just trying to increase our electives,” she said, noting the next area of growth will come in career tech.

One class that has been a hit is the fishing class. Capt. Brandy Miles has stepped in to help Capt. Mike Parker. She will be teaching a level one class and possibly some level two.

The fishing class was out fishing on Wednesday aboard a couple of Destin’s charters.

Year two close

After five years on the drawing board and opening the doors in 2021, Destin High has successfully completed year two.

“I had no idea. I prayed for it, I wanted it to be that way, that was the goal,” Cruickshank said looking at the year.

"So many people have wanted this for so long. It’s really our obligation to give them the best we can, the best education, the best programing,” she said.

“It has become a passion, a labor of love for me. I think for our entire staff … every staff member that joined in year one. We are all in it together, sink or swim.”