'Being their mom is my greatest honor': A Destin mother's tale of loss and love

Amy O'Keefe was in her mid-40s when her husband of 20 years died, leaving her with three children, ages 10 to 18.

In the seven years since, the family leaned on community, faith and one another. Now the Destin mother says the best thing has been “teaching them about loving people and loving each other.”

On Sunday, mothers will be celebrated everywhere on Mother's Day. But O'Keefe likes to say the honor is all hers.

“Being their mom is my greatest honor. They are incredible,” O’Keefe said as she teared up.

“With God’s help, I feel like I raised kids I would want to be friends with. I think they really do like me. They make me laugh at myself a lot. I do a lot of dumb mom stuff,” said the 53-year-old single mom.

O'Keefe was married for 20 years to Steve O’Keefe before he died in 2016 from colon cancer, leaving her with an 18-year-old son, Tanner; Brooke, who had just finished Destin Middle School; and Whitney, 10.

O'Keefe said her husband was sick for 2 ½ years.

“He kept getting sicker and sicker, but I kept thinking … I knew we were going to see a miracle, up until a few months of him passing. It was a full-time job just taking care of him,” she said.

Steve O'Keefe worked for years as a subcontractor with Davis and Dunn Construction, and Amy became a stay-at-home mom, although she had a degree in psychology and worked at the Bridgeway Center in Okaloosa County out of college.

But after her marriage in 1996, the birth of Tanner and the death of her mother, she just wanted to stay at home.

She worked part time for a children’s psychiatric office but lost all desire to work outside the home when Brooke came along four years later.

“God removed every desire to work outside. It was weird because I was so career driven,” she said.

“I had always wanted to be a mom,” O'Keefe said.

And after Brooke, “I just stayed home with them and loved it.”

At that point, O'Keefe started organizing for others on the side. Today she still has a decluttering and organizing business.

When Whitney, now 17, came along, it was a bit of a shock.

“We weren't planning on it, but she was definitely the cherry on top,” O'Keefe said with a smile on her face.

Her husband worked doing remodel jobs right up until the last six to eight months. She did organization jobs for side money.

“I do not even know how we paid bills when he was sick, but we did. God totally saw us through all of it. There is no denying it, that he has carried us through all of it,” she said.

Life goes on

Even before Steve died, they tried to keep life as normal for the children as possible. All three were active in school with dance teams, track, cheering and basketball.

“We kept things as normal as possible,” she said.

So, when he died, things remained normal.

“It’s not like we didn’t talk about things. It’s just crazy to think how he (God) carried us through with so much peace,” O'Keefe said.

"I just kind of let them grieve as they did. We didn’t force it,” she said.

“I remember the girls thanking me for keeping life as normal as possible because it was kind of our normal, it is sad. I hate they don’t have a dad and Steve is gone from me,” she said.

Focus point

O'Keefe said God has kept her content and her focus is on the kids.

“My focus is raising them,” she said.

When Steve was a live, he was “good cop,” and she was “bad cop.”

“I had to lighten up a little after he left,” she said.

However, she said she had a lot of help from people in the community.

“Our community is so amazing, it really is. It’s stellar in so many people,” she said.

She had people checking in on each of the kids, “depending on their relationship with our family.”

Important life lessons

Building relationships with her children has been most important.

“Not so much to become their best friend, but build their character,” she said.

Although she says her children have accomplished a lot at their age, and have many worldly accolades and achievements, she is most proud of “their character.”

“What do they do when they mess up? How do they respond, how do they react? Their character and relationship with God and their relationship with each other” is what's important, she said.

“It’s been my prayer since they were little, since they were born, that they would be so close, would want to be friends with each other. And I think I have achieved that.

“I get weepy when I think about … that prayer really worked,” she said.

Just recently, Tanner called his youngest sister, Whitney, and offered to get the sap off her car. He was also the proud big brother when Whitney made a run for the crown of Miss Destin this year. Brooke, a former Miss Destin, stepped in on pageant night to assist Whitney with her wardrobe.

“They are all really close,” she said.

“Everybody is different. We all have different stories, even within this home.

“Teaching them how to respect people, and honor them, and see more than just what meets the eye,” she said.

Lessons learned from mom

“The most important thing she has taught me is how far faith in God can get you,” Tanner said.

“No matter what life throws at you, to be able to just trust in God and believe he has a reason for every season in your life,” he said.

As for Brooke, now 21, “the most important thing I have learned from my mom is how to develop a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. And that true hope, peace and strength come from the Lord and not the world.

“This alone has changed the way I live my life and the way I treat others. I couldn’t be more grateful for all of the many, many lessons she has taught me, but this one tops them all,” Brooke said.

Whitney, the youngest, said the most important thing she has learned is “to be kind to others, even though how generic it sounds. She has taught me to be compassionate and loving to others in any circumstances.

“She really showed me that I can be the best version of myself all day and every day,” Whitney said.

Empty nest, almost

Whitney is still home but will be graduating soon and is looking at college.

Tanner is “super independent,” but they still get together and play pickleball.

“We do a lot of family stuff together,” O'Keefe said.

“I still feel like I’m Brooke’s personal assistant and Whitney's my personal assistant,” O'Keefe said with a smile.

“Brooke just takes on so much. That is just kind of the dynamic how we work,” she said.

As for "me" time, O'Keefe said she goes to the gym and continues to do decluttering and working in people's homes. And she loves being home, even if by herself.

“There is still a lot to do as a mom. I still love doing for them, even though they don’t need me,” she said.

“It’s more of a friendship, but I’m still mom,” she said.

In the future, she plans to be “more intentional about spending time with friends.

“Plus, I do love to encourage young moms when I work in their homes because it’s a frazzled time,” she said.

O'Keefe said she has no regrets.

“I feel like I fully embraced being at home with them. I was very thankful I was able to do that, even though I did a few odd jobs outside, but I was very thankful, I just loved being home with them.

“Being their mom is my greatest honor,” she said.