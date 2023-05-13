More lifeguard coverage is on the way for O'Steen Access and Norriego Point

With Memorial Day fast approaching, the City of Destin and the Destin Fire Control District are making sure Destin beaches are covered.

The city once again agreed to pay the Fire Control District $100,000 to fund beach safety and lifeguards on Destin beaches from May 27 to Aug. 13.

The city has been funding lifeguards' services with the Fire Control District since 2005, starting at $50,000, in 2006 it went to $80,000 and then $100,000 in 2007 to present. In 2011, Okaloosa County started providing funds for beach safety as well.

The contract for Destin this year has some changes in the location of services provided. The Fire Control District is recommending putting dedicated lifeguards at Norriego Point and O'Steen Access because both locations do not have quick backup if needed.

Before the agreement was passed, Councilman Kevin Schmidt questioned what happens outside of those days from May to August.

“There are additional services on both ends of that,” Destin City Manager Lance Johnson said.

Beach Safety Director Joe D’Agostino explained that they work like an accordion that expands and contracts with the seasons. They have seven roving patrols and two supervisors that work on the beaches.

“As we hit Memorial Day, we will ramp that up. If you include Crab Island, we’re up to 30 positions,” he said, which would include chairs, towers and roving patrols.

The peak of summer ends about mid-August.

“So, from Labor Day to the last weekend in October, you’d still have that roving patrol. So, the beach is covered. … We just kind of expand and contract with the crowds,” D’Agostino said.

Schmidt asked for clarification, “The city agreement is from May 27 to Aug. 13 and outside of that we have no lifeguard duties on our beaches?”

D’Agostino responded, “No.”

“That seems very concerning to me,” Schmidt said, noting that he’s in favor of getting more lifeguards.

The roving lifeguards D’Agostino mentioned are paid for by the county, and he said he has been assured the county will continue paying for lifeguard services.

Schmidt also questioned why the Fire District chose to put towers at Norriego Beach and at O'Steen and why stations were removed from the Crystal Beach area.

“We’re in hopes that the county picks up that tab,” D’Agostino said, for those in the Crystal Beach area.

“You will still have coverage there … it will not be specific,” D’Agostino said, noting they would fall under the roving patrol.

The tower at the O'Steen Access will be at the finger jetty.

“That has been a hot bed the last few years with the rescues that happen out there. I’d really hope we’d not remove that one for the greater good of everyone that visits Destin,” D’Agostino said.

Schmidt brought up the drowning recently at the Shirah Beach access.

D’Agostino said the roving patrol just happened to be at Shirah.

“When the man was pulled from the Gulf, he had a pulse. There was nothing that anyone could do any better,” D’Agostino said.

The two guards that got him, one is a Fort Walton Beach firefighter and the other a former paramedic. “They both swim, if they swim any faster, they’d be in the Olympics,” D’Agostino said.

Schmidt was not questioning the rescue attempt, however, he said “I would hate it if they’d been a half mile down the beach roving."

“That’s a high probability. … We always run that risk,” D’Agostino said.

To add additional chairs for Shirah or elsewhere, from May 27-Aug. 13 would cost approximately $21,000, D’Agostino said.

Councilman Dewey Destin agreed with Schmidt that Destin has a few more beaches that need more coverage.

“I’m sure the Fire District will be happy to put lifeguards wherever we want if we give them money to do it,” Destin said.

“Ultimately beach safety is something we should be heavily involved in, and we want to work with the district to do that,” Destin said.

“I’m not in favor of tabling it tonight. … We need to show that we have a commitment to beach safety,” Destin said.

He made the motion to accept the contract with the Fire District for the dedicated lifeguards at Norriego Point and O'Steen Access. The motion passed unanimously.