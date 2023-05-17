Nearly a dozen people learn the secrets of the biscuits Ruby Slipper in Baytowne Wharf

It wasn’t quite a baker's dozen, but nearly a dozen people got a behind-the-scenes look at how to make the biscuits at newly opened Ruby Slipper in Baytowne Wharf.

Chef Marla Chu, the secret behind Ruby Sunshine’s delicious biscuits, gave a hands-on demonstration on how to make biscuits last Friday afternoon.

Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner was one of the 10 or so people that got an up-close look at the process.

"For me it was really cool to learn the inside trade of Ruby Slipper, and as a New Orleans based franchise … it was cool to see their biscuits are at the center of it all, and not just the biscuits,” Wagner said.

Beignets, which New Orleans is known for, covered in their powder sugar, are made from the same batter that is used for the biscuits at Ruby Slipper.

“So, their secret weapon in my opinion is their biscuit recipe,” Wagner said. “It goes far beyond what the biscuits are.”

Wagner said the same batter is used for the fried green tomatoes as well.

“It was awesome to learn their secret is beignet batter,” Wagner said.

Wagner said the whole event was enjoyable.

“It was a fun for me to be there … giving us an inside scoop as to what the biscuits are and what makes them irresistible,” Wagner said.