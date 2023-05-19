The time is right: Destin charter boat captains welcome longer red snapper season

It’s official: Boats with a federal for-hire reef fish permit, which is most of the Destin charter boat fleet, will have 85 days to snag a red snapper this year, according to an announcement made by NOAA Fisheries on May 16.

“It’s definitely welcomed that we have the opportunity to catch them for that long. This is the longest in 15 or 20 years,” said Capt. Jim Green of the New Florida Girl’s American Spirit.

In the past few years, the federally permitted boats have been given a few more days each year. In 2015 they had 44 days; 2016, 46 days; 2017, 49 days; 2018, 51 days; 2019, 61 days; 2020, 62 days; 2021, 63 days; and 2022, 79 days.

The red snapper season is based on the annual catch target. The annual catch target is higher than it was last year, so the season increased to 85 days.

“I think the fishing is good and we are seeing a lot of fish moving around right now, so that’s always a promising thing,” said Green, who is also president of the Destin Charter Boat Association.

“We’ve been pretty brutal on it the last few years, but thank God we still have a healthy fishery,” Green said.

And the customers are already getting in those bookings.

“Our online books have been going off for the last couple of weeks,” Green said as he stepped off the 100-foot party boat Wednesday afternoon.

“People have been calling waiting on the dates,” he said.

How does the scheduling work?

Usually, the State of Florida releases the recreational days by the end of April. But this year they were a bit late and the feds wanted to make sure there was no overfishing, so it was late on the release of the federal days.

“But we’ve had people chomping at the bit,” Green said.

In early May, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference in Millville that the recreational season for red snapper will be 70 days.

The 2023 season will open June 16 and run through July 31, including Father's Day and the Fourth of July. It will then end for a couple of months before picking back up in October, when it will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of November. This will include Veterans Day and the weekend after Thanksgiving.

The federal for-hire season opens at 12:01 a.m. on June 1 and will close at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 25.

'Glad to have it'

“My first thought is Jim Green has done an amazing job,” said Capt. Kyle Lowe of the 6-passenger Special K, noting how Green has been speaking out for the charter boats and the fishery.

“We’re very fortunate that we have something to sell the customer, to have the opportunity,” Lowe said.

“It’s going to get tough toward the end of it, it’s absolutely going to get tough the last few days of it, but glad to have it,” he added.

Lowe said the fishery is strong. He and his anglers caught and released several on Wednesday.

“We were trying to avoid them, but between that and the sharks we caught more of that than what we brought home,” Lowe said.

Bookings for the Special K are looking up.

“June is slammer jammer packed,” Lowe said, noting they still have availability in July and definitely August.

However, he did have a few customers ask Wednesday for July.

“So, that’s going to fill up pretty quick as well,” Lowe said.

'It is the most in quite a few years'

Capt. Cliff Cox of the Sweet Jody, a 40-passenger party boat, is glad to see the 85-day season, but is concerned about the heat of August.

“It’s good. People get excited about snappers … that’s up in the end of August and it’s typically hot, but we’ll see.”

Nevertheless, Cox said, “I’m happy. It is the most in quite a few years.”

Cox said the additional days is a sign that the fishery is in better shape.

“I'm not seeing any more than what we typically see, but we’re not targeting them either. What we are doing right now is bi-catch. But after the first week of June, I can give a better report,” Cox said smiling.

But in the meantime, he’s been getting calls for months about snapper trips.

Capt. Mike Graef of the six-passenger Huntress said his June is starting to shape up, although July “is still a little sketchy.”

“The economy is in the tank,” he said, noting that some folks might not be able to afford to come to Destin this year.

But putting the economy aside, Graef thinks the longer season is “a wonderful thing.”

He also believes the snapper are there and plenty to go around.

However, “they are going to get hit hard the first 60 days,” Graef said.

“We’re excited … as slow as it has been it’s a chance for us to make some money,” he added.

Capt. Matthew Champion of the ChampionShip says he’s booked for June and working on July.

“We put new engines in the boat this year. We’re ready to put them to use,” Champion said of his six-pasenger boat.

“I think it’s good,” Champion said of the 85-day season.

“I think it will start out good and then it will get slow around the end of July and then toward the end of the season you’ll get another push of healthy fish,” Champion said, noting that’s the pattern he’s seen the last couple of years.

But the red snapper seem to be plentiful.

“What we’ve been releasing … it’s a nice healthy stock. They are full bodied fish. I feel pretty good about it,” Champion said of the stock.

Capt. Chris Couvillion of the six-passenger boat Sea Winder said the 85-day season is “awesome. I hope to have a prosperous season.

“It seems like there is plenty of fish in the area as far as red snapper are concerned.

“I feel like we’ve got a better stock than we’ve had the last two seasons,” Couvillion said.

As for bookings, “We have a lot of hope and room for growth,” Couvillion said.