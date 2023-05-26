Sean Dietrich and Leigh Anne Tuohy to be guest speakers at Destin High graduation

The Destin Log

Destin High School has announced the celebrity guest speakers for the 2023 Commencement, which will feature the very first graduating class in the school’s history. The ceremony will take place May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation Amphitheater, located adjacent to the high school’s campus.

“We are excited to invite the entire community to join us as we celebrate the Class of 2023 and to hear from not one, but two celebrity keynote speakers, with local ties to Destin,” said Head of School, Christine Cruickshank.

Acclaimed writer, Sean Dietrich, also known as "Sean of the South," is a columnist, novelist, and stand-up storyteller known for his commentary on life in the American South. His work has appeared in Newsweek, Destin Life, Southern Living, Reader's Digest, Garden and Gun, and his column appears in newspapers throughout the United States. He has authored 15 books, and he is the creator of the Sean of the South Podcast.

Most readers familiar with Dietrich’s work, know that it is important to have a tissue handy when you read his work, as it will leave you laughing, until tears run down your face or crying from the emotional story he has detailed with such eloquence, you can’t stop sniffling. His style of writing is both comforting, yet riveting, poignant, yet profound.

Born in Missouri, Dietrich moved to Walton County, as a teen, after his father died. “It’s really the only home I’ve ever known,” he has said. “I’m a Panhandle guy. It has been my inspiration, too.”

Dietrich started writing as an adult, after going back to school at Okaloosa-Walton Community College, now Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Dietrich, who is also a musician, met his wife, Jamie, playing the piano for a Baptist church in Destin. She’s a Brewton native with a culinary degree and certification as a math teacher. The couple, formerly of Santa Rosa Beach, now reside in Birmingham, and make frequent trips back to the beach and to Nashville, where Dietrich appears on The Grand Ole Opry.

“Sean Dietrich’s life story of finding his passion in life, by writing and pursuing a career in that field, despite obstacles, was one I felt the students would connect with. I have been reading his stories on social media for years and have been struck not only by his ability to tell a story, but by his capacity to relate to and feel deeply for others. His stories pierce the heart and often remind us of what is really important in life,” said Julie Worth, dean of students.

Leigh Anne Tuohy, dubbed a “warrior princess” by author Michael Lewis in his best-selling book, THE BLIND SIDE, Leigh Anne is the inspirational matriarch of the Tuohy family and a graduate of Ole Miss.

Her love for the Destin community runs deep, as she and husband, Sean, have had a home along the Emerald Coast for decades. Leigh Anne is a motivational speaker and an interior designer by trade. Her work has been featured on numerous TV shows, including HGTV, Extreme Makeover Home Edition, and Designing on a Dime. She has designed for clients from athletes such as Peyton Manning and Scottie Pippen to CEO’s and Universities. She is a New York Times best-selling author of In a Heartbeat: Sharing the Power of Cheerful Giving.

After The Blind Side book and movie were released, the response was overwhelming and as a result The Tuohy's established their charity, The Making It Happen Foundation, which promotes awareness, provides hope, and improves the standards of living for all the children fighting to survive in the invisible cracks in society. Leigh Anne truly believes that everyone has the ability to make a difference.

“As discussions turned to keynote speakers for our first class of seniors, we knew we wanted the speakers to have a connection to Destin and to have an inspiring story to share with this historic group of seniors, who have made a difference in the community. I immediately thought of my friend, Leigh Anne Tuohy. Her life story and her ability to make great things happen for others continues to inspire many. I’m excited for the students and their parents to meet her at graduation and hear her speak,” said Heidi LoCicero, Destin High School founding board member.

Reserved seating assignments will be provided for graduate’s immediate family and guests. The Destin community is invited to attend this historic graduation and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, if seating is needed.