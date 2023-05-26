NEWS

Destin High senior Sharks take a break for some fun on the water

Tina Harbuck
The Destin Log
The Destin High senior class were treated to breakfast at The Edge on Destin harbor on Tuesday, prior to graduation.

The Destin High School senior class got to have a little fun on the water prior to graduation. 

On Tuesday morning, they were treated to breakfast at The Edge on Destin harbor, then made a trip via Crab Island Adventures to Crab Island for a bit of fun in the water and a photo opportunity. 

On the ride over, the 59 seniors aboard the pontoon were able to get some up-close looks at dolphins. 

Once at Crab Island, they jumped in the water and did a cap toss for the camera.

