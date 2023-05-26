Destin High senior Sharks take a break for some fun on the water

The Destin High School senior class got to have a little fun on the water prior to graduation.

On Tuesday morning, they were treated to breakfast at The Edge on Destin harbor, then made a trip via Crab Island Adventures to Crab Island for a bit of fun in the water and a photo opportunity.

On the ride over, the 59 seniors aboard the pontoon were able to get some up-close looks at dolphins.

Once at Crab Island, they jumped in the water and did a cap toss for the camera.