History Mystery: Where did Moreno Point (Destin) get its name from?

Another one of the History Mysteries of Destin is Moreno Point, the name of the land mass that today is Destin. Where did its name come from?

What is today called Destin is actually Moreno Point. It had been named after a Spanish family who lived in Pensacola.

Don Francisco Moreno was born in Pensacola on Nov. 25, 1792, when West Florida was owned by Spain and his father was the surgeon at Fort Barrancas. Over his lifetime, he married three times and had 27 children, 75 grandchildren, and 127 great-grandchildren.

Francisco Moreno was a businessman. He established the first bank and the first hotel in Pensacola. He also bought and sold real estate. The U.S. Government bought 6.32 acres from him for $3,000 on June 2, 1828, which is part of what is today the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

When he died in 1885 at the age of 93, he was one of Pensacola’s richest men. Moreno was affectionately known as the “King of Pensacola” and is laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Pensacola.

While Francisco Moreno had three wives and many children, his first child and oldest daughter, Angela Sylvania Moreno, is interesting. Angela was born on June 20, 1815, in Pensacola to Moreno’s first wife Josefa Lopez who died in childbirth in 1820.

On July 18, 1838, Angela Moreno married Stephen Mallory of Key West who was the Customs Inspector and had been born in Trinidad, West Indies in 1812.

Stephen Mallory was very politically astute and later became a judge in Key West and a United States Senator from Florida from 1852 – 1861.

For much of the time he was in the U.S. Senate, Stephen Mallory was chairman of the Committee on Naval Affairs. This was a time of rapid naval reform, and he insisted that the ships of the United States Navy should be as capable as those of Great Britain and France, the foremost navies in the world at that time.

Although he was not a leader in the secession movement, Mallory followed his state out of the Union. When the Confederate States of America was formed and because of his allegiance to the South, Stephen Mallory resigned from the U.S. Senate. He also moved from Key West (which was held by the Union throughout the war) when Florida seceded from the Union in January 1861 and settled in Pensacola where his wife Angela was born and raised.

When the Confederate States of America was formed, he was named Secretary of the Navy in the administration of President Jefferson Davis. He held the position throughout the existence of the Confederacy. Because of indifference to naval matters by most others in the Confederacy, Mallory was able to shape the Confederate Navy according to the principles he had learned while serving in the U.S. Senate. Some of his ideas, such as the incorporation of armor into warship construction, were quite successful and became standard in navies around the world. He held the position throughout the existence of the Confederacy.

Stephen Mallory died in 1873 and Angela (Moreno) Mallory died in 1901. Both are buried in St. Michaels Cemetery in Pensacola.

