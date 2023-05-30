'When the hard work is done': Destin High School graduates its first class of 59 students

They may have been small in number, but they went out in a big way.

Fifty-nine seniors walked in Destin High School’s first graduation Friday night with parents and friends seated around decked out tables with blue and white decorations in view of the stage adorned with balloons and a lit-up DHS sign at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village.

The small class had big-name speakers for the ceremony. Leigh Anne Tuohy of "The Blind Side" and Sean Dietrich, “Sean of the South,” spoke to the students and 700-plus gathered for the event.

But not before Parker Sexton led the people in the Pledge of Allegiance and the Destin High Chorus sang the National Anthem. Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder said an invocation, and in it he called the students “world changers and history makers” as well as speaking a blessing over every one of them.

Student Council President Grace Fountain welcomed the guests and was proud to be a part of the first graduating class.

“When the hard work is done … we’ve learned to have fun,” Fountain said.

Leading up to graduation, the seniors had a breakfast at The Edge followed by a pontoon ride out to Crab Island, where they did a cap toss.

“We do things differently here at Destin High,” Principal Christine Cruickshank said.

Up next, Tuohy was the guest speaker.

“Every single one of you have a superpower … and you may not even know it, but you do,” Tuohy said.

“You ... every one, have the ability to make the difference in someone's life. I have lived this, this is my journey,” Tuohy said.

She then shared a bit of her journey with her son, Michael Oher, whose teachers had said he’s not going to make it.

“We did one random act of kindness. We turned our car around and we offered him hope, love and opportunity and it changed his life,” she said.

“You can make a difference … every single one of you,” Tuohy said.

“I challenge every one of you. Know that you have that ability to make a difference in someone's life when you leave. If you can be anything, be kind. Use your superpower to make a difference in someone’s life,” she said.

Up next, valedictorian Cooper Chipman spoke of how the school was founded by a group of people who had a spark of ambition to create a proper pathway for the kids of Destin to receive a high school diploma.

And through the efforts of the board and faculty “they did it.”

He then wrapped up by saying “congratulations ... you did it.”

Salutatorian Alexis Ventimiglia reflected a bit on the journey of the last two years in how and what the class has overcome.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. Let's face it, we’ve all failed at something. The point is failure is a certainty. But I’d rather fail, than do nothing,” Ventimiglia said.

“I wish you all the failures that will be steppingstones to the successes in your life,” she said.

She told her classmates to “choose kindness and cherish the friendships and memories we’ve made along the way.”

Ventimiglia reminded the class of their mascot the Shark.

“It’s a symbol of strength, power and determination and it represents the qualities that we’ve all demonstrated throughout the school year,” she said.

Spirit of Destin High Award recipient Reagan Palmer said she was “blessed to be a part of the first graduation class of Destin High School.”

She talked of how people worked together for a common goal and did what looked impossible. “They went beyond by not just surviving but thriving,” Palmer said.

Palmer talked of how the community has gotten behind the school by letting them use facilities as well as coming out to watch.

“School events are happening all over our little town,” she said. “I’m very excited to see how this school grows."

Although most are leaving after graduation, Palmer said she hopes to come back and “pour into this school and community” and welcome the new Sharks.

Dietrich, “Sean of the South,” brought a bit of a humor to the commencement.

He talked of how he dropped out of school in the seventh grade and finally wore a cap and gown when he was 30 years old.

He joked about how Northwest Florida State College changed names several times while he was at the college. When he started it was Okaloosa Walton Junior College, then moved to Okaloosa Walton Community College, then Okaloosa Walton College, then Northwest Florida State College.

“As a result, I have a degree from five different universities,” he said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

He started with one major point, “Do not major in English,” he said, joking how as a writer he lived on Ramen noodles and lived just below the poverty line at times.

“Life never, ever, ever works out the way you want it to,” Dietrich said.

“Life will be a day-by-day situation. You can’t schedule it; you can’t plan it; you can’t put it on your agenda or on your calendar. You will not be able to check every single box,” he said.

“You’ll not conquer this life, you’ll just survive it,” he said, noting that life this sometimes spontaneous, surprising, chaotic, ridiculous and magical.

“But you move with life, like a canoe on a river. It is OK to have no earthly clue what you are going to do. It’s OK to follow your heart,” he said.

Dietrich brought it back home by saying it’s even OK to “major in English.”

The evening ended with Cruickshank presenting the diplomas and the traditional toss of caps and singing of the Alma Mater.