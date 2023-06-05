This $8.7M home was the most expensive sold in Okaloosa County in April

The size of the property and magnificent views proved to be great selling points for homes that brought top dollar in Okaloosa County for April.

Ranging from $1.8 million up to $8.7 million, these are the Top 5 most expensive properties sold in Okaloosa County during the month. Four are located in the Destin area, and one is across the bay in Bluewater Bay near Niceville.

The list was provided by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, a local organization made up of more than 4,000 Realtor members covering Okaloosa and Walton counties.

793 Bayou Drive, Destin

Topping the list is a 9,188-square-foot property that sold for $8.7 million, which was $1.175 million less than the asking price.

Built in 1993, the two-story home located on 4.5 acres on Joe’s Bayou features seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half baths.

“The property … the amount of land” was the main selling point, said listing agent Erin Treadwell with Mainsail Realty Co.

“You have an unobstructed view of Joe’s Bayou,” she said.

“I don’t know where else we have that in Destin,” Treadwell said of the property, which has 281-feet of deep-water frontage.

The home has a master suite wing with bedroom and a large sitting area, fireplace, large dressing closet room, exercise room, Italian marble tile master bath, and a coffee bar area.

The home also has a heated pool and spa overlooking the bayou.

On the second floor, the home has an entertainment living room with a full-size bar, media area and five bedrooms.

There is also a handicap-ready bedroom and bath on the first floor.

408 Kelly Plantation Drive Penthouse 10, One Water Place, Destin

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is a 5,664-square foot penthouse that was listed and sold for $3.75 million.

The penthouse at One Water Place overlooking Choctawhatchee Bay was built in 2007 and has three bedrooms, two full baths and one half.

The biggest selling point for this place was “it was breathtaking … it was a beautiful penthouse,” said listing member Meghan Hall of Keller Williams Realty SRB.

“It was above the bar as far as finishes and design go. It was one of a kind for sure,” Hall said.

The unit overlooks the bay and has a view of Destin and of the Gulf of Mexico as well.

"It checks all boxes. It was a pretty impressive property,” she said.

The property offers amenities galore, such as a fitness center, state-of-the-art health club, indoor driving range, bi-level garden style pool with a waterfall, a billiard room and lounge, pet park, outdoor patio and stone fireplace and walking trails to name a few.

3897 Indian Trail, Destin

Third on the list is a 3,036-square foot home that sold for $2.125 million, which was $25,000 more than the asking price.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home built in 1986 is located on Indian Trail with 100-feet of waterfront on Choctawhatchee Bay.

“It’s a beautiful house on a beautiful lot … and is high and dry above the bay,” said listing member Steve Horsley of Results Realty of the Emerald.

The home has two master suites, a screened and heated saltwater pool and an oversized three-car garage located on a 1.2-acre lot on the bay.

It also has a dock and a “beautiful view,” Horsley said.

522 Osceola Drive, Holiday Isle, Destin

Placing fourth in the lineup is a 2,396-square foot home on Holiday Isle that sold for the asking price of $1.849 million.

The two-story home with four bedrooms and three full baths was built in 1984.

And its biggest selling point was its location.

“It’s on the water … it’s on Holiday Isle on the water. So, it’s easy access for people to boat and it’s two blocks from the beach,” said listing member Erin Treadwll of Mainsail Realty Company.

“I love Holiday Isle. It’s the best of both worlds. You can go to the beach, or you can hop on your boat,” Treadwell said.

939 W Lido Circle, Bluewater Bay, Niceville

Coming in at No. 5 is a 4,142-square foot home built in 1985 that listed and sold for $1.8 million.

The two-story home built in 1985 features four bedrooms and four baths, three full and one half. But the big selling point was the water frontage.

“Waterfront in Bluewater Bay is a rare unicorn,” said listing member Emily Probst of EXP Realty.

The home has 150-feet on the bay with a straight view to the Emerald Grande and Crab Island in Destin, Probst said.

The home also features a pool and large pool house and a bonus living space. It also has a dock and a fenced backyard.

Probst said the home was bought by a local family that was relocating from non-waterfront to waterfront.

“This house checked all the boxes,” Probst said.