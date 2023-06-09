'Definitely not geared up for that': Destin boat hooks 20-foot great white shark

Shark fishing is something Capt. Judah Barbee of the Stelluna loves to do and is always prepared for.

However, about week earlier on June 2, Barbee wasn’t quite ready for what he saw when he stuck his head out the wheelhouse door – a 20-foot long, 2,000- to 3,000-pound great white shark.

“It was coming across the back of the boat … I said, oh my gosh there is only one thing it can be. It’s a great white shark, there’s no doubt,” he said.

“We were definitely not geared up for that big of a shark,” Barbee said.

The great white had been circling the boat but was down deep in the water.

“I was up top driving and Scott (Funderburg) my deckhand started screaming … Judah, Judah you got to get down here and see this, I don’t know what it is,” Barbee said.

The first time the shark came by the boat, it was about 20 feet from it, and he got a good estimate of how big the shark was.

"Its tail was even with my wheelhouse window and its head was at the tip of my bow, and I have a 55-foot boat. That was a big fish,” he said.

Barbee said they were about 20 miles southeast of Destin when the shark started to circle.

“We had our bait out there,” he said, noting they were snapper and shark fishing at the same time.

Barbee said the shark had been circling then spotted the bait.

“She turned and swam straight to it and inhaled it,” he said, noting they were using a whole bonito for bait.

“It took off about 200- to 300-yards of line and came up on the surface and started thrashing around. We thought it was going to jump, but it never did.

“Then it went straight down to the bottom … at that point we were kind of at a standstill,” he said.

“We couldn’t move. We just put a bunch of pressure on it. Just got straight up and down on it and put as much pressure on it as we could,” he said.

The shark was on the bottom for about 15 to 20 minutes and then it surfaced, and Barbee backed the boat right up to her.

At that point, Barbee said he got the drone out to get some footage of the shark.

“It’s not like we could do anything with it, it's as caught as we’re going to get it,” he said.

They had hooked the shark on a 6/0 Penn Senator reel with 80-pound test, 250-pound mono liter with 18-inches of number 10 wire and an 18/0 circle hook.

When the shark started swimming away, it parted the leader's wire right at the hook.

“Unfortunately, the hook stayed in the fish, but it didn’t have any leader or line attached … so that was good. She kind of shook her head and then swam away … like nothing had happened,” Barbee said.

“I honestly don’t think it ever really knew it was hooked. It felt the initial hookup and freaked out, and then once it came back on the surface … it was like nothing going on here, just swimming along,” he said.

Although they may not have left much of an impression on the shark, the shark did on them.

“It is definitely the first one I’ve ever seen. I’ve been waiting my whole life for that day,” Barbee said.

The customers from Michigan were in awe of the massive shark as well.

“Everybody was in awe. I don’t think anybody was taking pictures or filming because we were like … what is happening, what is this thing … oh my gosh.

“It was unbelievably large. It was just shocking. I was in shock the whole time until I realized nobody was filming. We’ve got to get some evidence here,” he said.

The angler on the rod was one of Barbee’s regular customers.

“I can’t believe there’s a great white shark on the end of this thing,” Barbee said the angler kept saying.

Barbee does lots of shark fishing aboard the Stelluna.

“That’s our main thing … shark fishing,” he said.

Barbee said they release all sharks.

“We don’t harvest them; we don’t kill them. We just catch them and make sure they are good to do … get the hook out and let them go,” he said.

If they had gotten the great white to the boat, who was going to take out the hook?

“We all had the understanding that that was probably not going to happen,” Barbee laughed.

“We were just lucky to get close enough to say … that’s a catch,” he said.

Prior to the great white, the biggest shark he’s ever been a part of catching was a 765-pound Tiger shark in 2005 aboard the Full Draw with Capt. Justin Destin, Capt. Allen Staples and Capt. Jason Self.

But the great white will be long remembered.

“It was definitely a bucket list fish. I think it’s a bucket list fish for all fishermen in the Gulf.

“It was such an incredible creature. They say they look like submarines, and that’s really the best way to describe it. … It didn’t look real, it looked fake,” he said.

Nevertheless, it was very real.

“It was a dream fish for me, especially one that big,” he said.