'They represent our fishing village': Destin puts scenic wraps on utility boxes about town

From faded drab boxes to colorful coastal scenes, the city of Destin is “prettying up” the neighborhood by wrapping utility boxes.

So far, the city has wrapped four boxes as part of a pilot program.

Councilwoman Teresa Hebert was instrumental in getting the program off the ground.

Hebert, who served on the Parks and Recreation committee for more than five years before being elected to the council, noticed the utility boxes around town were “so faded.”

“I’m all about our environment … our trees, our city. Let’s make it green and pretty,” she said.

She had noticed utility boxes in Panama City that were painted, but she wanted to do something that was “coastal” and that represented Destin.

But before they could do anything, the city had to get the OK from the utility companies such as FPL and Comcast, to name a few.

“We had to do a lot of leg work to see if we could wrap some of the boxes,” Hebert said.

After a couple of months, they got the approval to wrap a few boxes.

First up was the box at Kelly Street and Main Street, where 11-year-old Kohltan Ward was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Oct. 17, 2020. He died Oct. 22.

Months and years following his death, memorials have been set up at that intersection in memory of young Ward.

“I felt like we needed to do something a bit more structured … very prominent on that corner,” Hebert said.

The city pulled together a few ideas, and the Ward family liked the way it was designed. The box has a baseball and football on the side of it along with his jersey numbers for the various sports. It also has the words “please drive safe” on the box.

Two of the other boxes are located off Kelly Street, as well.

The box at Kelly Street and Calhoun Avenue has fish and a underwater scenes on it and is not far from the water tower covered in turtles and underwater creatures.

“We tried to do it themed according to the neighborhood,” Hebert said.

Another wrapped box is at Kelly Street and Beach Drive across the street from Destin Elementary School. It’s covered in a green foliage scene.

The fourth box is on Gulf Shore Drive and is going to be a sunset scene.

“People go over there to watch the sunset … so that made sense,” she said.

This is the first round of the wraps.

“We want to let it go for a few months and see how it goes … plus see how it holds up … see if it is really a weather worthy wrap quality,” she said.

So far, Hebert is “tickled to death” with the wraps.

“I love what they have done so far. I think they are beautiful and good quality. They look like they are hand painted,” she said.

The wraps are made from 3M cast vinyl and 3M cast laminate.

Right now, the city has four boxes wrapped.

“It’s a city project. It’s been paid for with monies that we have in a contingency fund. So, it’s not money coming out of something else,” Hebert said.

Nothing else will be done until the city sees how they weather.

“If we could start slowly at making our city a little more eye appealing. Let’s pretty it up. The things that we have control over, let’s make them look nicer,” she said.

The results thus far, “They are awesome, and they represent our fishing village. I’m proud of it,” Hebert said.