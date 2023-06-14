'It's an incredible feeling': Destin Seafood Festival artwork chosen for T-shirts, posters

The votes are in, and two designs have been chosen for the 45th Destin Seafood Festival T-shirts and posters.

An old-school look at Destin by Bailey Rathmann, 27, won the adult category, and 9-year-old Mary Jane Morgan won the youth division for artwork. Both pieces of art will be put on the Destin Seafood Festival's T-shirts and poster.

“We’re doing both adult and youth T-shirts in their respective artwork,” said Cali Hlavac, Destin Seafood Festival coordinator.

The dates for this year’s festival are Oct. 6-8.

Hlavac said they hope to have the T-shirts on sale on the website about mid-August. As for the posters, they will be doing a limited number.

The way the contest worked

Hlavac said they posted the poster contest on social media and met with the school districts to let them know about the program.

“Some of the art teachers took that and ran with it and had students submit art to us,” Hlavac said.

Every design submitted was uploaded to the website, and then they had open voting to the public for three weeks.

Every vote online was $5 and the top three in the adult and youth category moved on to the artist reveal party June 6 at Marina Café.

“They could still do voting that night,” Hlavac said regarding the top three.

Once the voting was closed, the numbers were tallied with winners announced that evening.

The adult winner

When Rathmann was thinking about ideas for the T-shirt, she wanted to make a tribute to the 45th year of the festival.

“I wanted to paint what Destin looked like 45 years ago,” she said.

She used the original welcome to Destin, that stood at the foot of the Marler Bridge, welcoming people to the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.”

She then painted a backdrop of the harbor to look like it did 45 years ago.

“I did lots of research, finding pictures on the internet and just worked with that,” Rathmann said.

She also went to the Destin History and Fishing Museum to see what the old fishing boats looked like.

“I tried to paint a boat that looked similar to that,” she said.

She did her piece with acrylics on canvas, then took a picture of it, uploaded it and sent it in.

Rathmann has her own art business that she started in 2020, but she is also a civil engineer.

"It's an incredible feeling,” Rathmann said to have her artwork chosen.

“It’s finally starting to sink in. I have grown up going to this event. I've had seafood festival T-shirts in the past. It’s a surreal feeling. When I see people wearing it … that’s when it’s going to blow my mind,” Rathmann said.

The youth winner

Mary Jane Morgan is the 9-year-old daughter of Eddie and Libbo Morgan of Destin.

For Mary Jane, she just drew things that reminded her of Destin.

But her favorite things on the poster are the boat, the dolphin and the palm tree that says Destin.

Mary Jane said she painted the artwork with water colors and then outlined it with pen.

“I like to paint plants and flowers most of the time … and I like animals,” said the youngster who will be in the fourth-grade next year at Destin Elementary School.

She is very excited to have her artwork on the T-shirt.

“I think we’re going to have to buy a lot of them,” said her mom, Libbo, and send to family that live out of town.

Mom said Mary Jane painted the piece all by herself.

“She gets frustrated when it’s not perfect the first time. So, I told her to practice and then do it,” Libbo said.

She drew the individual things that she liked, then put them on the poster.

Mary Jane is “excited” to see her artwork on the shirt.

Art event gives back

Not only did the contest show off local artists, but it helped raise funds for local art programs.

“For the first year to be able to break $1,000 to give back to the schools was a pretty good number,” Hlavac said.

After $300 was awarded to each winner, the event put $1,016 back into the schools.

The money was distributed to Walton County Schools, Okaloosa County Schools, and Destin High, Hlavac said, noting the monies would go directly to the art programs.