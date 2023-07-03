Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties expands with new commercial division

The Destin Log

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida has opened a new Commercial Real Estate Division. Headquartered in WaterColor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida has eight offices across the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast serving communities from St. George Island to Destin.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our clients in both residential and commercial sectors,” said Jimmy Burgess, Chief Executive Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida. “With our new Commercial Real Estate Division, our agents will have a complete suite of tools and marketing support to better assist customers buying, selling, leasing, and managing commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and more.”

By adding the commercial division, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida agents representing commercial properties will now have the opportunity to market listings within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of over 344 brokerages nationwide. This opportunity along with other tools offered exclusively to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices commercial brokerages will provide expansive reach for commercial properties represented by the brokerage.

“As a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida agent already focused on commercial real estate, I am thrilled for this new expansion and the additional opportunities it will offer my commercial clients,” said Chris Wooten, Sales Associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida, and the current Commercial Board of Director at the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors. “Our agency continues to establish itself as an innovative and resourceful leader of the market in residential real estate sales, and we look forward to doing the same in the commercial market.”