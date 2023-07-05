Destin wants to hear from the public as it updates and rewrites land development code

Destin is looking for feedback as it updates and rewrites the land development code.

The land development code implements the goals, objectives and policies of the comprehensive plan for the city. It contains all adopted ordinances pertaining to regulations and procedures used in the city's development process.

Who is the city looking to hear from?

“Everyone and anyone interested in shaping the character and feel of Destin,” said Steve O’Connor, principal planner for the city of Destin.

“The land development code is such a broad and far-reaching document that we are looking to get feedback that is just as broad from the community as a whole. So if you live here, work here, own property or a business here, or even if you are a visitor, we want to hear from you,” O’Connor said.

How old is the current land development code?

Destin has had a land development code since incorporation in 1984.

“There have been numerous revisions over the years, some minor, some major, some involving entire articles,” O’Connor said.

The city did one major overhaul in 1994/95.

“Since then, various articles and sections of the code have been overhauled to meet the community's needs,” he said.

Will this be an extensive rewrite?

“Yes, this will be an extensive rewrite, though rewrite isn't exactly the whole story. Update would be the more accurate term,” O’Connor said.

“The overall intent of the project is really to make this document work — work for the community, residents, developers and city staff. Make it easy to navigate and find the information you need while making it easier to read,” he said.

“While the LDC may be different looking than previous versions, the current uses, dimensional standards and character-defining elements of the zoning districts are not proposed to change drastically and will mostly remain intact,” O’Connor said.

What will be the biggest changes?

O’Connor broke it down into three things – organization, language and a Destin Design Manual.

Organization - "Currently, the LDC is difficult not just for the development community and residents to navigate, but also for us staff who utilize it every day. So we have proposed a complete reorganization of the regulations, pulling together related regulations into one Article or Section, rather than having to jump around the LDC to find what you need for various regulations,” O’Connor said.

He said initial feedback from the local planning agency has been very positive.

Language – Right now, the LDC is written in what some call “legalese,” O'Connor said.

“Legalese has its place, when appropriate, and the aim of the LDC update is to minimize this type of language to the maximum extent possible so that anyone can go to the LDC and understand exactly what they need to do without needing a land use attorney," he said.

Destin Design Manual - “A design manual will be a new way of working for Destin and is an emerging trend for a lot of communities across Florida. Design manuals provide the best standard and uniformity for the applicable site development elements,” O’Connor said.

Right now, in the LDC, there are various site development standards for curb radii, parking space dimensions and distances for safe vehicular movement at intersections.

“These are all site construction details and elements that change as engineering standards and best practices change. So it is important to stay up to date with the trends to ensure the safest possible environment for all,” O’Connor said.

“The design manual will house the specific details for these elements. And as it is currently proposed, the design manual will be updated when the need arises at the recommendation of the city manager, community development director or other designees such as the city engineer,” he said.

They are also looking to move the various development checklists and other elements — such as street naming and addressing standards, landscaping species lists and other various requirements — to a better place other than the LDC.

To comment and contribute to the viability of Destin’s future go to www.cityofdestin.com/688/LDC-Rewrite.