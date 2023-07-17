Where's Waldo? Silver Sands Premium Outlets and serving up fried chicken and beer

If you are looking for Waldo, look no further than Silver Sands Premium Outlets east of Destin.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is located at the front of the shopping center, next to Carrabba's and in the same building as Big Bad Breakfast. Both Waldo’s and BBB opened on July 11 and are located under the same roof.

Waldo’s, in the back of the building that used to house Cheeseburger in Paradise Bar and Grill, is all about southern hospitality and making food from scratch.

“Our specialty is the southern nature of all of our food,” said Mark Waldo.

“We make it from scratch every day. So, you can’t order anything on our menu that we didn’t make that morning. We marinate all our chicken overnight, hand bread everything to order. We make every sauce, every side, every French fry … we make everything from scratch, every day,” Waldo said.

"Some people love white meat chicken; some people love dark meat chicken, but everybody loves scratch made food. … That’s what we do here at Waldo’s,” Waldo said.

What about Waldo?

Waldo’s got its start in 2019 in Tennessee and has since moved into Alabama, Colorado, Kentucky and Arkansas. The most recent opening in Miramar Beach is No. 12 for Waldo’s. They will soon open No. 13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

They originally opened as “Two Birds” because of the two types of chicken they serve, fried and slow roasted. But the name had already been trademarked.

So they decided to go with Waldo’s.

“I struggled with it at first, but I think it suits the brand well,” Waldo said.

So why put one on the Emerald Coast?

“Destin is a natural spot with all the tourism and all the folks,” said Curtis Akers, market partner with Waldo’s.

“We thought we could bring our spin on southern fried hospitality and food to Destin,” Akers said.

“And we’re excited to be a part of the community,” Waldo said.

Waldo lives in Nashville, but Akers lives here.

“This is Curtis’ (Akers) restaurant. The food is going to be the same everywhere you go, but you are going to see an individual approach,” Waldo said.

And after only a few days of being open, Akers is seeing a great response.

“They have been raving and craving about the food,” Akers said.

All about the scratch

“There’s nothing you could want out of a chicken restaurant that we don’t offer,” Waldo said.

They serve up southern fried chicken and slow roasted chicken with a wide variety of sides such as French fries, coleslaw, white beans, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and tomato cucumber salad, all made from scratch.

The white beans are not out of a can, “it’s a unique recipe that we started working on in 2019. It came from all our experiences,” Waldo said.

And the collard greens, he said are hard to connect with some people. People are particular about their greens, he said.

However, the collard greens connected with Sandy Fuhrman of Gadsden, Alabama who was at Waldo’s on Thursday.

“These are the best I’ve had,” said Fuhrman, who was also enjoying her white beans.

As for the French fries, Waldo is serious about them being from scratch.

“I take a lot of flak about fresh cut French fries. As long as my name is on the side of the building, we’re going to cut them fresh, wash the starch off, blanch them, cool them and then fry them fresh to order,” Waldo said.

“Friends don’t let fiends eat frozen French fries, and I mean it,” he said.

Young Anna Miller of Huntsville, Alabama, was enjoying a plate of fries Thursday.

“I give the place five stars,” said her mother, Laura Miller.

Waldo’s also has family meals, buckets of chicken and even a feed-the-flock option, which is a big tender meal that comes with sides, biscuits and sauces.

The cheddar biscuits are served up with fresh whipped honey butter and all the sauces and dressings like everything else are made from scratch.

They also have salads for the lighter side of things with slow-roasted chicken or fried.

As for dessert, “Our banana pudding will actually stop traffic,” Waldo said.

They also offer frozen cocktails made with fresh squeezed juices.

And the beer, “we’re trying to make sure we have a good local flavor,” Akers said.

“One of our biggest goals is to create a local partnership with local breweries,” Waldo said, noting they are hoping to incorporate some of the local beers at Waldo’s.

Same roof

“We loved this location, but the building was just really big,” Waldo said.

It was too big for Waldo’s “fast casual” and too big for the “full service” Big, Bad, Breakfast.

So, the decision was made to “put a wall down the middle and just be friends,” Waldo said.

Waldo, which has 11 other restaurants, says they take a lot of spaces in shopping centers.

“So, this is very similar,” he said. Waldo explained that some strip shopping areas have two restaurants and a retailer in the middle.

“We just kind of cutout the third retailer in the middle and did two in one building,” Waldo said.

“I think it’s great for the customer. Out of this one spot, there is a lot of variety they can get … from full-service breakfast to fast casual chicken,” he said.

As for the hours the businesses are open, there is a bit of an overlap. Waldo’s serves up lunch and dinner, while BBB starts early with breakfast and then lunch.

Customers can get a mimosa at BBB or a cold beer at Waldo’s.

One thing the two restaurants do share is the bathrooms, which is on Waldo's half of the building.

“We drew short straw on that one, but we play well with others. We are professionals at being good neighbors,” Waldo said.

Waldo says he has a great relationship with BBB and actually serves on their board.

“At the end of the day, we’re one big family,” he said.

Waldo time

Waldo’s is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Waldo’s offers online orders and does a curbside service.

“What we’ve really got is a full-service chicken menu in a fast casual laid back setting,” Waldo said.

“We’re going to give you a full-service experience … we aim to please,” Waldo said.