Okaloosa County EMS achieves national recognition for 10th consecutive year

Okaloosa County Department of Public Safety - Emergency Medical Services Division was recently recognized by the America Heart Association on achieving Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold status for 2023. This is the ninth consecutive Mission Lifeline Gold award and 10th year with Mission Lifeline recognition. Okaloosa EMS achieved Silver status in 2014.

“We are proud and honored to receive this continued achievement through the AHA and reassured that our Emergency Medical Services team is prepared to react when we need them,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. “We have an amazing group of professionals within Okaloosa County EMS that are dedicated to responding quickly to our citizens and visitors during an emergency.”

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience a type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by either mechanically opening the blocked vessel or using clot-busting medication.

This achievement places Okaloosa EMS as part of an elite group of prehospital providers recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care, by ensuring that every STEMI heart attack patient receives timely and proper care according to nationally accepted evidence-based guideline recommendations and standards.

Lifeline EMS® is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.