'Biggest it's ever been': Destin Elementary is bursting at the seams. Here's what's new

With school less than a week away, Destin Elementary School teachers and staff are getting ready for the influx of students.

“We have over 1,000 … that’s the biggest it’s ever been,” Destin Elementary Principal Amy Meyer said Monday morning as she sat in her office.

Last year, Destin started out with more than 900 children, but with registrations throughout the year, the school, which only goes through fourth grade, ended up with a little over 1,000.

More:Okaloosa County School District has its books in line with new law

“We are still floating right around that 1,000 mark,” Meyer said for the 2023-24 school year, as registrations are still coming in.

The largest number of children are in first grade with 11 teachers. Kindergarten, second grade and third grade have 10 teachers and fourth grade has nine because of more students in the classroom.

And though space is at a premium, Meyer said if a student moves into the area zoned for Destin, they must find a spot for them. However, they can’t take anymore waivers from outside.

Meyer said they get a lot of requests for waivers for people who work in Destin but do not live in the city limits, however, that is closed for now.

New this year

Many familiar teachers will be returning to the classrooms, but there are a few new faces on staff.

New teachers added to the staff this year include Kim Luallen, Lindsey Anderson, Sidney Fitzpatrick, Becca Johnson, Aimee Bitler, Melissa Hemmings and Amy Church. Other support staff added include Aaron Telotovich, Daniel Samac, April Snyder and Tombie Martin.

Also new this year is the increase of the STEM Lab. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The STEM Lab is being funded by a Triumph of Gulf Coast AI Learning Institute grant to introduce fourth-graders to the world of artificial intelligence and Python Programing.

By learning AI, students can understand how computers think and more importantly improve their problem-solving skills, Meyer said.

More:Mardi Gras parades through Destin Elementary on Fat Tuesday

Know before you come

Parents, be on the lookout. Students will be getting a postcard in the mail soon with notification as to who their teacher will be.

The school will also be putting out a newsletter every month to inform parents and students as to what is going on. The newsletter will go out through email, posted on the school website and on social media.

“This also has a list of things they need to know for the first day,” Meyer said.

More:Hello to being a Marlin: Destin Elementary graduates more than 200 fourth-graders

“It’s really important for parents to communicate with teachers about how they are getting home,” Meyer said.

Another thing to work on before that first day, Aug. 10, is “practice things like their name, their address and their phone number … just safety things,” Meyer said.

“The first week of school … if we can get them here, fed, happy and home safely, that’s success,” she said.

Over the summer

“We’ve had a really successful summer,” Meyer said, noting teachers have been at the school all summer. Some were there the entire month of June with the English Language Learners program.

“Teachers have been up here training … it hasn’t stopped,” she said.

Not only have the teachers been at work, but so have volunteers in the community.

Volunteers from Shoreline Church put a fresh coat of paint on the hallways for the first, second and fourth grades. The paint and supplies were donated by Lowes and Ace Hardware.

Some of the teachers have also begun to paint murals in the hallways.

“They have just gone over and above decorating their space to make it homey and nice for the kids. … The kids are really going to like it,” Meyer said.

Doors to classrooms have been painted, new water bottle filling stations have been added and new cafeteria tables are on the way. Seven classrooms got new flooring.

“There has been a lot of work done on this facility. They have moved so much furniture, stripped and waxed every floor, shampooed every carpet, and cleaned every single window,” she said.

Expansion ahead

With Destin at more than 1,000 students, expansion is in the future.

“It’s a definite go,” Meyer said.

“The architect has the plan, but nothing has been finalized as to what it’s going to look like,” she said.

Nevertheless, the plan is to have it open by August 2026. At that time, the fifth grade will move back to Destin Elementary from middle school and the portables will go away.

The new expansion will be on the back side of the school.

“We have a lot of green space that can be built on,” she said.

The plan is “in motion and we’re excited about that,” Meyer said.

But in the meantime, Destin Elementary needs a custodian, a part-time cafeteria monitor and two one-on-one assistants to help with students with special needs. All are paid positions.

“We are blessed to have a lot of good teachers coming here … and not having to be short on that is a blessing,” Meyer said.

“We’ve got a special group of teachers and staff that all jump in and help support each other,” she said, noting they are like family.