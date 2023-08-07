From $2M to $4.1M: Okaloosa County's Top 5 homes sold in June were located in Destin

Editor's note: The home listed as the top-dollar home for June, 458 Captain Circle, was previously on the list for May. However, the home actually sold June 1. Here's a link to the story that highlighted the top May sales: https://www.thedestinlog.com/story/news/local/2023/07/03/waterfront-big-selling-point-for-top-5-homes-in-okaloosa-county/70369033007/

With the Gulf of Mexico to the south and Choctawhatchee Bay to the north, properties in the Destin area brought top dollar in Okaloosa County for June.

Ranging from $1.9 million to $4.1 million, the Top 5 most expensive properties sold in Okaloosa County in June are all in the Destin area.

The list was provided by the Emerald Coast Association of Realtors, a local organization made up of more than 4,000 Realtor members covering Okaloosa and Walton counties.

458 Captains Circle, Destin

Topping the list is a 4,868-square-foot, bay-front home in Regatta Bay that sold for $4.1 million, which was $365,000 less than the asking price.

Built in 2018, this Mediterranean style home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths and a pool.

For public useCity of Destin agrees to pay $9 million for land at 1 Harbor Blvd.

“The biggest selling point was the location,” said Anne Hurrle-Kazek, listing member for Premier Property Group. The home, which sold on June 1, has 118-feet of waterfront overlooking Choctawhatchee Bay.

"Waterfront is a big draw … a luxury for sure,” Hurrle-Kazek said.

324 Sand Myrtle Trail, Destin

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is a 4,203-square-foot home in Kelly Plantation that sold on June 30 at $3.95 million, which was $450,000 less than the asking price.

The four-bedroom home built in 2011 has four full bathrooms and a half bathroom. It also has a tropical pool area with a hot tub waterfall overflowing into it, and it has 160-foot of waterfront on Choctawhatchee Bay and a covered summer kitchen area.

Other additional features include an air-conditioned garage, all LED lighting, custom built pergola and two large boat lifts.

The property was listed with Beycome of Florida.

1900 Scenic Highway 98, 901, Destin

Third on the list is a 2,608-square-foot condominium at 1900 Scenic Highway 98, that sold on June 2 for $2.8 million, which was $99,999 less than the asking price.

This ninth-floor, three-bedroom unit with three full baths was built in 2017.

The top selling points were “the view, the location and the quality of the finish,” said Jeremy Ramsey, listing member with Five Star Properties.

In AprilThis $8.7M home was the most expensive sold in Okaloosa County

The condominium has 180-degree views of the Gulf of Mexico from the living area, dining area and kitchen.

“It’s a pretty special unit,” Ramsey said.

The open floor plan allows for natural light to fill every room. Facing East, coastline views can be seen for miles along the expansive wall of windows. At the touch of a button, the blinds throughout are remotely controlled.

Other amenities included with the condominium include a state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop pool, a spa and fire pit.

“I would say that those are the nicest condominiums in the city of Destin,” Ramsey said.

1044 E. US 98, Penthouse 1404, Destin

Fourth on the list is a 3,100-square-foot penthouse at Emerald Towers Condominiums that sold for $2.5 million, which was $75,000 less than the asking price.

The penthouse, built in 1983, has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half. It was sold on June 15.

And the views from the unit played a big part in the sale.

“It was a corner unit with an ocean view,” said Ken Frizzell, listing member with Keller Williams Realty.

“It had 24 floor-to-ceiling windows that wrapped around the unit,” Frizzell said.

It also had porcelain floors and all new appliances, he said.

“The master bath was a like a spa,” Frizzell said. It had a whirlpool tub, four-person steam shower and a four-person sauna.

“It was a beautiful unit,” Frizzell said.

“Every room you walk through you could see the ocean,” he added.

15400 Emerald Coast Parkway Unit 806, Destin

In the No. 5 spot on the list is this 1,970-square-foot unit at St. Thomas at Silver Shells, an oceanfront resort, that sold for its list price of $1,999,999.

Built in 2000, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit sold on June 16.

Top 5 homes in MayWaterfront a big selling point for Okaloosa's top homes

The unit has undergone a huge remodel with everything new from the kitchen, flooring, bedrooms, showers, appliances and TVs. All three bedrooms are oceanfront with access to the balcony.

Amenities at St. Thomas include club fitness, sauna, weights, indoor pool and spa as well as an outdoor pool and spa, tennis, pickleball and more.

The unit was listed with Community Realty Associates.