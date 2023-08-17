'Waypoints': Destin's 'Father Mike' Hesse puts collection of newspaper columns into a book

Mike Hesse, known as "Father Mike" about town, pulled his collections of newspaper articles into a book titled “Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey.”

After 42 years of ministry, Hesse retired in 2015 from Immanuel Anglican Church in Destin. However, he continues to serve the Destin community as an Anglican priest and fellow fisherman.

During his time at Immanuel, Hesse wrote more than 100 columns that appeared in The Destin Log.

“The whole time I was writing the article, I had people saying you need to write a book,” Hesse said, noting he just kind of blew it off.

But not his wife, Claudia.

"My wife was listening to the same people, and what she did was surprised me. She set it all up and started it in motion,” Hesse said.

She pulled the articles together and started editing them, but it was too much to handle.

So, they got an editor and publisher, and a year later a finished product.

The book is “100 percent” a collection of his old articles.

“I kept them all,” he said.

“The whole idea behind all my articles were to point people to Jesus,” Hesse said.

“So, if I can put a whole lot of my articles pointing people to Jesus and put them together and point people to Jesus – that works for me,” he said.

The name “Waypoints” comes from what a person puts into their GPS when going offshore, Hesse explained.

“You put in various waypoints, places you want to stop and fish … points along the journey,” he said.

The book has more than 130 waypoints, or stops, along his journey.

“They were all personal, that was the whole idea,” he said.

Some are about circumstances going on in Destin, while some deal with national issues.

“But the idea was to do a Godly reflection on what the circumstance was,” he said.

Two of his favorites in the book are the stories concerning the untimely death of his dog Luke and when Hesse himself had melanoma.

Another he recalled dealt with the Destin Fire Department's response to Bobby Walters' boat catching fire and how Walters spoke of the bravery of the firefighters.

“They jumped on the boat not knowing what was going to happen,” Hesse said.

A bit more about the author

Hesse, 70, was born at Bolling Air Force Base and attended 14 different schools in the U.S. and Germany before graduating from high school in Jacksonville.

While in Jacksonville, he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Claudia Dupre, in 1970. Hearing God’s call to ministry early in his college years at the University of Florida, he attended Virginia Theological Seminary and served churches in Tallahassee, Pensacola, and Destin — all in Florida, where boating and fishing abound.

Hesse, who still lives in Destin, has four children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren.

Hesse says his family is his biggest cheerleader in his book endeavor.

Where can you buy the book?

“Waypoints: Reflections on Life’s Journey,” published by Christian Faith Publishing, can be purchased at Barnes and Noble in Destin as well as online at Amazon.com or the Apple iTunes store.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, Hesse said.

Hesse has no grand ideas of his book being a best-seller.

“It’s not intended for that. It is intended for people in the community that may want a piece of their history from a Christian viewpoint.”

Plus, “It was a fun project for my wife and I to put together,” Hesse said.