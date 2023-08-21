'You can do anything at any age': Local ladies prepare for Destin bodybuilding competition

Some are a bit scared, while for others it’s a chance to check the box on their bucket lists. But they are all putting in the work to compete in the International Physique League Sunshine Classic bodybuilding contest set for Oct. 21 at the Destin Community Center.

“I’m scared … especially about wearing those heels on stage,” said 55-year-old Christine Trum.

“But you can do anything at any age … you just got to get your mind into it,” Trum said as she worked out at Militia Fitness in Destin recently.

Trum is just one of about a half-dozen ladies at Militia Fitness who will be competing in the first IPL Sunshine Classic bodybuilding contest in Destin.

This event is for all age groups, said organizer and promoter Kimmy Meyers.

Meyers, who has been bodybuilding for about 10 years, said the reason she is doing this event is because she wants people to have an incredible experience.

“I’ve competed in a different organization and it was not a good experience,” Meyers said.

However, after finding an event in her hometown in Chicago, she walked away with a different feel for the sport.

“It was just so incredible … everyone was so encouraging. Everybody was nice and helped each other,” Meyers said.

“It was a celebration of you and your journey,” she said, getting a bit teary-eyed just talking about it.

“It’s a celebration of you and all the hard work,” Meyers said.

“But it’s scary to get up on a stage … it’s a very not-natural occurrence,” she said about walking across in heels and a bikini.

She is doing the event in Destin to bring people to Destin and hopefully create an atmosphere of encouragement for those who will be competing.

“I want my friends to experience what I experienced. It was freaking fun, competitive, but yet fun,” she said.

Right now, there are 21 people competing, with teams coming from Alaska, Maryland and Phoenix.

“It’s going to be a little bit of an older show … a lot of our competitors are over 50,” she said, noting she has one woman who is 60 that will be competing.

For Shawn Greenan, 39, of Destin this is an event she can check off her bucket list.

“This has been in the back of my mind for about 10 years,” Greenan said. “I had told myself by the time I was 40 I would do this. The clock is ticking.”

Sarah VanAlmen, 40, said this will be her first show as well.

“The diet has been the hardest thing for me … regulating and keeping up with macros,” VanAlmen said, noting she has received a lot of encouragement from Trum.

LaToya Hart, 37, is just looking to get in another competition before she hits 40.

This is Hart’s second bodybuilding competition. She placed first in her division at her last.

“I just want to see how my body looks after a year,” Hart said.

“I ran track in college … so I’m naturally competitive,” she said as she got back on the machine at the gym.

The bodybuilding competition is Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meyers is still looking to add to the field with hopes of reaching 30 competitors.

“I’m real excited about it. I think it’s going to be fun,” Meyers said.

“I just felt like I really had to do this so my friends could compete in an atmosphere of encouragement and love,” she said.