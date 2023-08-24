Destin to hold workshop Aug. 29 Mobility Plan

The Destin Log

The public is invited to a workshop on Aug. 29 to review and provide input on transportation projects identified in the city’s Draft Mobility Plan.

The purpose of the Mobility Plan is to ensure proper maintenance of transportation network capacity through 2050, identify and address safety issues, and increase options for walking and biking.

The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. and take place at the Destin City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. Members of the Destin City Council may be in attendance at the workshop.

The Draft Mobility Plan includes 60 transportation improvement projects, with each project providing a new transportation facility or improving the performance of existing facilities. The city is seeking public input on how the projects in the Draft Mobility Plan should be prioritized. Transportation improvement projects in the Draft Mobility Plan are divided into the following categories:

• The Cross-Town Connector consists of seven projects. These projects will result in a continuous, parallel roadway to U.S. Highway 98, which will help alleviate congestion for east/west travel.

• New Streets consists of seven proposed minor collectors and local streets. These projects are meant to close the gaps in Destin’s transportation system.

• Network Connectivity projects total 28 improvements. These include bike lanes, sidewalks, and multiuse paths to aid in connectivity for all modes of travel.

• Community Parking consists of four projects. Destin’s current public parking does not meet the needs of the community, especially during peak months and peak times. These projects include proposed parking decks, parking lots, and parking expansions.

• Intersection Enhancements consists of 14 projects. These intersections require attention due to crash history, congestion, and projected growth. Enhancements include features such as new crosswalks, signage, and medians.

The city is also working to develop a Mobility Fee that will provide support for the implementation of the projects included in the Mobility Plan. The fee would apply to new development and help mitigate the impacts from the City’s continued growth. The draft fees will be prepared following adoption of the Mobility Plan.

For more information, please contact Community Development at CDDirector@cityofdestin.com or 850-654-1119, then select Option 2.