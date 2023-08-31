Harbor Docks Charities raise more than $100,000 at 37th annual Take A Kid Fishing Day Auction

The Destin Log

Harbor Docks Charities hosted its most successful auction to date, pulling in $101,167 at the 37th annual Take A Kid Fishing Day Auction on Aug. 26 at Harbor Docks.

More than 200 people attended the event, with live music provided by Jim Couch, while Ted Corcoran served as auctioneer for the festivities.

'It's an incredible feeling'Destin Seafood Festival artwork chosen for T-shirts, posters

The live auction was the highlight of the night, raising $82,150, surpassing last year’s record of $80,711. Top prizes included a trip to Livingston, Montana, selling for $18,000, a 36-hour hour fishing trip aboard the Papi selling for $13,000, and Yoshie’s 30-person catered sushi holiday party raising $12,000. There was also $14,467 raised in the silent auction, another record for the event, and $4,550 in private donations, bringing the grand total to $101,167.

“I’m absolutely blown away by the turnout Saturday evening and by the support we continue to receive for this, and all of our events,” said Eddie Morgan, owner of Harbor Docks Restaurant.

“It’s just so rewarding to see everyone’s hard work pay off and know that we will once again be taking 300 or more children fishing later this year,” Morgan said.

Harbor Docks Charities’ annual Take a Kid Fishing Day will take place on Nov. 5 at Harbor Docks Restaurant. More details, including registration information, will be released later.

From the classroom to the boatDestin High fishing students go to work

There were dozens of volunteers from the community on hand Saturday and in the weeks leading up to the event.

“We couldn’t make any of these events happen without the support of our wonderful volunteers,” Morgan said.

“We’ve had teachers, students, politicians and business leaders lend a hand in making our events successful, and we are thankful for each and every one of them … it truly takes a village.”

Harbor Docks Charities also supports Destin Harvest. Destin Harvest is a nonprofit food harvest organization serving Okaloosa and Walton counties. The organization employs a fleet of refrigerated trucks to harvest high-volume food donations from local grocery stores, restaurants and wholesalers. Food harvested by their trucks is delivered directly to more than 40 feeding programs in Okaloosa and Walton counties.