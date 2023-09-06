'The head was about 26 inches long': Crestview woman lands 11-foot, 426-pound alligator

It took three hooks, two shots with a bang stick and a lot of reeling, but Brittany Ruskowski got her gator.

The alligator, weighed at The Boathouse Marina in Destin, tilted the scales at 426.4 pounds and measured 11 feet.

“The head was about 26 inches long,” Ruskowski said, noting she has plans to taxidermy the head and feet.

Although this was a huge gator, it was not the first for Ruskowski, who lives in Crestview. She got her first gator in 2019. It was about the same size, just a bit heavier, weighing about 460 pounds.

As for this gator, she and her husband, Travis, and Jason Phillips went out Aug. 30 before the storm came through.

“I’m the one that gets the tags every year,” Ruskowski said.

“It’s my motivation that triggers the entire event. They go with me to make it happen, but they are not as excited about it as I am,” she said.

Hunting on the Choctawhatchee River in Walton County, they got on the river about 8 p.m. and landed the gator a couple of hours later.

“It took us 2 ½ to 3 hours to get it from where we killed it back to the boat ramp. It was so heavy, and our jon boat is only 14 feet long … with us and the gator in the boat, it was maybe an inch or two of flooding the boat. So, we had to go really slow,” she said.

The hunt

The rule used to be that you could not hunt until after 5 p.m., but now you can hunt throughout the day. However, hunting gators at night has its advantages.

“The dark does help with visually seeing them …. because you look for their red glowing eyes,” she said.

“You kind of spook them away from the shoreline and hopefully they don’t get tangled up in any logs or crazy things under the water,” Ruskowski said.

She said the next part of the process is attaching a treble hook to the end of a fishing rod. Then you snag the gator.

“They get all pissed off and start rolling and they get really tangled up and try to sit on the bottom of the river,” she said.

The night of the catch, Phillips got a hook in the gator and handed the rod off to Brittany.

“I reeled for about 30 minutes to get him up to the boat,” she said.

They didn’t know how big it was, but she said Travis guessed it was about 12 feet.

“You really don’t know how big it is until you get really close,” she said.

The gator started to roll and then it went down.

“It was a full moon that night, which was helpful because … we basically just use head lamps and flashlights to get through everything,” she said.

At that point she was just watching the line and making sure to keep it away from the bank.

“You just keep reeling. You can feel it come off the bottom,” she said, noting you can feel it let loose and it doesn't yank as hard on the line.

Once the gator got near the boat, they could only see the top part of his tail.

“As I was reeling, the boys were starting to prepare the harpoon. Jason grabbed another rod and hooked him. So, we had two hooks in him at this point and all we knew was the tail size,” she said.

Once they got the tail up higher, Travis shot the harpoon inside the tail as well, putting a third hook in the gator. Within seconds, his head came out of the water.

“My foot was hanging off the boat … it was like maybe two inches away from the head. Jason yelled, ‘Watch your foot he’s coming up,’" Brittany said.

“We are all hollering at each other. It’s all so fast when it’s happening,” she said.

Phillips got the bang stick and popped the alligator on the head. The shot didn’t go through, and it ricochet off and hit the boat. The gator started moving a bit.

“As soon as I said, ‘Ya’ll better make sure he's dead,’ that thing came back out of the water and did a whole growl thing and like flipped over,” she said.

They hurriedly put another bullet in the bang stick and killed him this time.

All aboard

Getting the 11-foot gator onto the 14-foot boat was a chore.

“It always starts with getting the head over the lip of the boat,” she said.

The alligator was so heavy, Brittany moved to one side of the boat to help equal out some of the weight, while the guys rolled it in.

“The boat was sitting super low,” she said.

“I sat on the gator on the ride home because there was literally no room in the boat,” she said.

Boathouse bound

They loaded the gator in her Tacoma truck on Thursday and brought it to The Boathouse Marina in Destin to weigh.

“When I put the tailgate down … everybody was flipping out,” she said. “It was like they just saw a ghost.”

Ruskowski said the team at the Boathouse was extremely helpful.

“We didn’t have to do anything,” she said, noting they wheeled it over to the scales.

“They have a nice set up,” she said.

The aftermath

Ruskowski said they cleaned the gator in Fort Walton Beach at a the home of a friend who has an area for that kind of thing.

She plans to tan the hide herself. She did her first gator four years ago with a kit she bought offline. The first hide is hanging in her garage and still looks good.

As for the meat, “we’ve got two coolers full of meat,” she said. They plan to pack it up and freeze it and “we’ll share it with friends and family or anybody else that wants to try some.”

Ruskowski said her favorite part in all of this is seeing what is inside the stomach of the gator. She said in her first gator, they found dog tags and fur. As for others, she said they always find turtle shells.

In this one, she said it had a bunch of fishing weights, slip shots and fishing lures. Plus, four little stones, which she later found out were otoliths. An otolith is found in all animals that have vertebrae, she said.

She Googled it and found out that some consider it lucky to find them.

She Googled it and found out that some consider it lucky to find them.

This gator marked her fifth to harvest and her second largest.

And gators are not the only thing she hunts.

“When I’m not hunting gators, I’m hunting everything else,” she said.

Ruskowski likes to archery hunt for turkey, deer and hogs.

“I’m a big conservationist … I love it all,” she said.

“I hunt when I get the chance. I even bought a truck just to be able to hunt because I got tired of putting turkeys in the back of my KIA car … in my backseat,” Ruskowski said.