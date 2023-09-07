'Supporting a mission': Causeway Coffee in Miramar Beach is serving up coffee for a cause

For every cup of coffee served or every sandwich or waffle sold at Causeway Coffee, there's a purpose and a cause.

Causeway Coffee, which opened Aug. 17 upstairs at 12272 U.S. 98 West next to the Comfort Inn, is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“All net proceeds will be donated to Mission of Hope,” said Dennis Ealy, who co-manages the coffee shop with Britt Lerum.

Ealy said after the bills, food and employees are paid, “everything that we net … will go to Missions of Hope.”

What is Mission of Hope?

Mission of Hope was founded in 1998 by Brad and Vanessa Johnson with a vision to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of the people of Haiti.

“Mission of Hope has now grown from a small mission located on a barren piece of land in Haiti to a multi-country organization that focuses on partnering with local churches to help people in their communities see, feel and hear the gospel,” according to their website.

So you do not have to deprive yourself to give to missions.

“Every time you purchase a coffee, you are helping with a mission," Ealy said. "Every time you purchase a waffle pop … it’s helping a child or a family to be able to go to school, have food.

“Everybody is allowed to have a treat … you can come here and still support missions and have a treat,” Ealy said.

Backstory on Causeway

Chris and Jamie Harper opened the coffee shop with the idea of bringing vision, hope and support to the community.

Lerum said the Harpers opened the business as an offering.

They were tithers, but his wife challenged him to go beyond the tithe and make the business an offering, Lerum said.

She said it was kind of like when Noah built the ark.

Harper did not know anything about coffee at all. “He didn’t even drink coffee,” Lerum said.

But God had put it on his heart to build this ark, this coffee shop, she said.

“He built it to be an offering back to the community and the church,” Lerum said.

As for the name, the Harpers had made a trip to Ireland and the Causeway Coast and fell in love with it. So, they decided to use that theme of the Causeway steps throughout the shop.

The coffee shop was a year in the making. The building used to be a cigar business, and they had to completely cut it down to the studs.

“They redid everything,” Lerum said.

The shop was ready in June, but they had no one to run the business. But since then, things have fallen into place.

“God has blessed us so much … we have such a great team,” Lerum said.

“We are remembering every day that what we do has a purpose. The staff here really cares about what they are doing. They have incredible customer service. Working here has been a joy,” she said.

Ealy said they will be adding a couple of people down the road as business continues to build.

On the menu

Causeway Coffee is more than just espresso and lattes. They offer smoothies, teas and energy drinks.

"My favorite is the Lotus,” Lerum said. The Lotus is a brightly colored, all-natural energy drink.

“It’s naturally caffeinated with no artificial sweeteners. … It is so good. It’s fruity,” Lerum said.

As for food, they have salmon and lox, Caprese flat bread and avocado toast. They also serve up ham and cheese or turkey and bacon sandwiches. There's a chef salad, a summer berry salad and a Ceasar parmesan salad.

Causeway offers baked goods like danishes, croissants and a signature orange roll. And they have waffles – plain, strawberry Nutella, Oreo crumble or Cinnamon toast crunch.

“We’re going to be adding things down the line,” as well as seasonal flavors, Ealy said.

Other offerings

In addition to the beautifully decorated indoor seating area, there is a wrap-around balcony with table and chairs and even a couch or two for people to enjoy their cup of coffee.

Lerum said they hope to offer “tea parties” soon, complete with little tea pots, teacups and pastries.

Also, Causeway Coffee has a conference room available for rental that can hold up to 10 people.

“You can host a meeting, a bible study or host a part or whatever,” Ealy said.

He said they can also do after-hour events as well.

The conference room is equipped with an 85-inch flat screen TV with cable hookups and a wireless keyboard. Rental of the room also comes with a complimentary Premium Brew drip.

Causeway community

In the few short weeks they have been opened, Causeway is starting to build some regular customers.

“I hope to be like that place 'Cheers' … where everybody knows your name,” Ealy said.

“We definitely want it to be a place where they can feel connected to the community,” he said, "a place where you can come and have a conversation over a cup of coffee and connect with the people beside you and the community.

“And obviously see that there are things bigger in life than just coffee … it’s supporting the kids and supporting the mission,” he said.

“It’s a great avenue for people to get connected,” Ealy said.