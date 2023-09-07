September proclaimed Suicide Prevention Month in Destin

The Destin Log

In honor of The Tatissa Zunguze Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Okaloosa Suicide Prevention and Support group, Mayor Bobby Wagner and the Destin City Council proclaimed September 2023 as National Suicide Prevention & Action Month in Destin.

All residents are encouraged to take time to understand mental health through education and recognize that we need to take care of ourselves while we take care of each other.

Tatissa Zunguze was one month from college graduation when she took her life. She was awarded a posthumous undergraduate degree from Scripps College in 2018. Through the memories of those who loved her and the foundation she inspired; she continues to leave her mark.

To learn more about the foundation, visit https://www.thetatissafoundation.org/.