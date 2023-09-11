'We serve a wonderful community': Destin Chamber holds annual cookout for first responders

From firefighters to sheriff’s deputies, more than 125 people came out Monday for the third annual First Responders Appreciation Cookout at Destin Fire Station No. 9 on Airport Road.

The event was put on by the Destin Chamber trustee members from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. First responders, including police, firefighters, medical personnel, EMS, beach safety and military were invited.

“We do this in memory of 9/11. When all the businesses were suffering and the Trade Towers were going down, the first responders were running in to support the business community. So this is a way that the business community can support the first responders,” said Jerry Sullivan of Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican and a trustee member.

Last year, they moved the event inside with pizzas instead of a grill outside with burgers and hotdogs.

“We figured if they’d come to us in the rain, we’d come to them in the rain,” Sullivan said.

This year, there was no rain, but plenty of sunshine for the event. The fire station moved the trucks outside and tables were set up inside for the responders to enjoy time around the table.

“We’re prepared to feed over 300,” said Destin Chamber President Shane Moody, who took his turn on the grill.

“We’ve already cooked more than 100 hamburgers,” Sullivan said about 11:30 a.m.

First responders came from Ocean City, Wright, Niceville, Fort Walton Beach and Destin.

“Fire Chief (Kevin) Sasser invited everybody in the area,” Moody said.

Okaloosa County Undersheriff Charlie Nix attended the event.

“This is awesome,” Nix said. “We serve a wonderful community.

“I’ve been doing it for 31 years, and I’m not tired of it yet,” he added.

Capt. Todd Watkins of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department was also there and enjoying a burger.

“It’s awesome … this is very nice of them to do this,” Watkins said.

“We definitely appreciate it,” said Capt. Travis Morris with Destin Fire District.

“It’s good to see community support,” said Destin Fire Marshall Matt Taylor.

While the first responders were enjoying burgers and hotdogs, chips and cookies, a few had to leave their burgers on the table. Ladder truck No. 9 had to leave for a call.

Firefighters from across the bay, North Bay Fire District, came in for the cookout. Danny Mitchell and Michael Grazioso were able to come over and left three manning the station, with a promise to bring back burgers.

“I think it makes us remember,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he became a firefighter after 9/11. He wanted to help in New York but was unable to because he was not certified. So, because of the events that happened on 9/11, he went to school to become a firefighter.