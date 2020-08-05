FLORIDA CORONAVIRUS: Santa Rosa, Bay report more deaths, state tops 500,000 COVID-19 cases

Tom McLaughlin

tmclaughlin@nwfdailynews.com

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

With 5,409 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, the state of Florida topped the half-million mark with 502,739 now reported.

The state’s Department of Health also confirmed 225 new deaths and reported more than 600 hospitalizations in a single day to set a new record in that grim statistic.

Okaloosa County reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday and four new COVID-19 patients transferred into ICU care. A report filed by Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox indicated 51 of 55 ICU unit beds in the county were occupied Tuesday and nine patients required ventilators.

COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in Santa Rosa and Bay counties. Bay County reported eight residents lost and Santa Rosa County tallied two new fatalities.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the four county region that includes Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties now stand at 125, with 53 of those deaths having been reported in the last week.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 502,739 +5,409

Total Florida resident deaths: 7,627, +225

Non-resident deaths: 124, +0

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 3,610, +58

Deaths: 32, +2

Hospitalizations: 178, +6

Milton: 2,030, +30

Gulf Breeze: 522, +9

Navarre: 422, +6

Pace: 266, +6

Jay: 94, +0

Bagdad: 8, +0

Pensacola Beach: 5, +0

Missing: 238, +7

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 3,169, +54

Deaths: 34, +0

Hospitalizations: 144, +1

Fort Walton Beach: 1,123, +31

Crestview: 643, +4

Destin: 444, +4

Niceville: 325, +4

Mary Esther: 172, +0

Shalimar: 168, +0

Baker: 68, +2

Valparaiso: 34, +2

Laurel Hill: 28, +1

Eglin AFB: 24, +0

Holt: 20, +0

Milligan, 3, +0

Hurlburt Field: 1

Missing: 76, +6

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1,301, +15

Deaths: 14, +0

Hospitalizations: 62, +1

Santa Rosa Beach: 412, +8

DeFuniak Springs: 410, +1

Freeport: 145, +0

Miramar Beach: 102, +5

Inlet Beach: 32, +0

Paxton, 6, +0

Ponce de Leon: 5, +0

Watersound: 2

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 41, +1

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 3,988, +67

Deaths: 45, +8

Hospitalizations: 183, +12

Panama City: 2656, +39

Lynn Haven: 522, +12

Panama City Beach: 494, +9

Youngstown: 69, +1

Southport: 60, +0

Fountain: 42, +4

Callaway: 18, +0

Mexico Beach: 11, +1

Tyndall AFB: 8, +0

Parker: 5, +0

Vernon: 3, +0

Inlet Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1

Missing: 28, +0